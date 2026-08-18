NASCAR Commits $20M in Upgrades, Bringing 2027 Championship Decider Back to Revered Track

Phoenix Raceway became NASCAR’s championship stage in 2020 and hosted every finale until last year. During that time, a massive renovation also transformed the fan experience. But in 2026, the finale returned to Homestead-Miami Speedway, the sport’s longtime championship home, with NASCAR now doubling down on the reunion.

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Homestead-Miami will host Championship Weekend again in 2027, backed by a $20 million upgrade aimed at making the revered venue even more special, as revealed by veteran journalist Jordan Bianchi on X.

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The decision also puts to rest speculation about whether NASCAR would shift out of South Florida after this year’s Championship weekend, which is set to take place from November 6-8. There were rumors of a potential rotation with Phoenix or some other venue, but no track emerged as a clear favorite.

Like Phoenix, which reportedly spent more than $100 million improving the fan experience during its years as the championship venue, Homestead-Miami is now set to do the same. Bianchi shared renderings of the upgraded facilities on his X account.

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A new primary gate entry experience is also in the works, aimed at modernizing the arrival process and improving traffic flow for fans entering the track. It addresses one of the issues fans have been complaining about for years.

Homestead-Miami will also expand its fan zone and create more space for fan activations, food and beverage options, and other activities throughout Championship Weekend. Another major change is coming to the Ally Champions Club.

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The hospitality area will get upgraded amenities, better viewing areas, improved food and beverage options, and a new South Florida-inspired interior. Other aesthetic and operational upgrades are also planned, with fans set to see some of the changes this year.

“As we continue with our NASCAR Championship rotating model, it is important that our marquee facilities continue to innovate and provide best-in-class experiences for our fans. These enhancements will elevate the fan experience while reinforcing Homestead-Miami Speedway’s status as a championship-caliber destination,” Ben Kennedy, COO, NASCAR, said in a press release.

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The 2027 edition will begin Friday, November 12, with the Craftsman Truck Series championship race. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will then crown its champion Saturday, November 13. Then, the main event will be November 14, when the Cup Series decides its 2027 champion.

The back-to-back Championship Weekend assignments give Homestead-Miami a chance to re-establish itself as a permanent championship destination rather than just another stop in NASCAR’s finale rotation.

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The track hosted every championship weekend from 2002 to 2019, and with millions of dollars now being invested into the venue, it could be in line for more major events as NASCAR continues to rotate its schedule.