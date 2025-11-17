NASCAR Community Appreciates Austin Cindric’s ‘New’ Braking Technique at V8 Supercars Debut

If you’ve been following Austin Cindric’s career, you might have noticed that he has never been the kind of driver to stay in one lane (literally or figuratively). He cut his teeth first in Legends cars and Bandoleros, moved to Global RallyCross, and then took on the rough-and-ready ARCA Racing Series.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From there, it was a typical steady climb. Trucks, Xfinity, and eventually the NASCAR Cup Series, where he stunned the sport by winning the Daytona 500 as a rookie in 2022. But even for a driver with that kind of résumé, Australia’s V8 Supercars presented an entirely different beast. New car. New style. New expectations. And yet, as Cindric strapped in for his debut, no one expected what came next. His ‘new’ braking technique wowed everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new chapter in a new hemisphere for Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric is no stranger to unfamiliar machinery, but this time, he’s taking that adaptability halfway across the world. The NASCAR Cup Series winner has officially unveiled the livery for his wildcard entry in the BP Adelaide Grand Final, marking his long-anticipated Supercars debut.

Wrapped in a striking Repco, Armor All, and Ford-backed scheme, Cindric’s Tickford Racing-prepared Mustang is set to stand out on the Adelaide Parklands Circuit. At 27, the Ohio native is stepping into one of the most respected touring car arenas on the planet, becoming the first American to compete in the Repco Supercars Championship since Alexander Rossi co-drove at Bathurst in 2019.

His Supercars journey begins with a Sandown ride day, followed by testing at The Bend Motorsport Park before officially joining the 25-car grid from November 27–30. The timing couldn’t be better. It’s the same weekend the 2025 Supercars champion will be crowned.

ADVERTISEMENT



Cindric himself couldn’t hide his excitement. “I’ve been a fan of the Supercars Championship since I was a kid. I’ve always rated the drivers and teams in the category highly. So, needless to say, my interest has been high for an opportunity to test myself against the best, all while still getting to soak in the atmosphere of what I think should be a great weekend of racing at the Adelaide Grand Final.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The world is watching, especially the NASCAR community. And soon enough, fans would get a look at something that made them do a double-take. An onboard video of Cindric’s very first laps in a Supercar made the rounds on social media, and fans couldn’t help but notice a surprising technique that no one saw coming.

Fans lose it over Cindric’s technique

Austin Cindric’s very first laps in a V8 Supercar hit social media, and suddenly everyone had something to say. But instead of skepticism or jokes about “the American trying Aussie racing,” the reaction was almost universal admiration. One fan summed it up perfectly. “I expect a lot from professional race drivers, but that lap is still pretty impressive. About a 1:12 lap for his first ever laps, and it looks like a bit of a greasy track too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What really stole the spotlight, though, was something even seasoned NASCAR viewers don’t often see: a unique downshifting technique. As another fan pointed out: “Someone has taught him to heel and toe.” For the uninitiated, heel-and-toe is an advanced braking technique that allows drivers to brake while blipping the throttle. This helps keep the engine and gearbox in harmony while downshifting at high speed. It’s common in road racing. Rare in NASCAR.

Which is why the next comment raised eyebrows. “Woahhhhhh, looks like Austin is going to beat SVG on road courses next year, heel and toe.” And that comparison wasn’t random. Shane van Gisbergen, the Kiwi Supercars legend turned NASCAR rookie, relied on the same technique to win in his debut at Chicago back in 2023 and now has five road course races in his first full-time Cup season in 2025. It’s part of what made him so lethal outside ovals. Now, with NASCAR looking to add more road courses in the future, the technique might get a win or two for even Cindric.

Others simply couldn’t look away. “Could watch that all day long 👌” Meanwhile, one fan joked, “Good job mate, might drive his NASCAR like this from now on haha🤌” But there’s truth buried in the humor. Cup cars don’t require heel-and-toe. Most drivers use their left foot to brake because of sequential gearboxes and braking zones that differ from traditional touring cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, one fan nailed the moment. “Good lad, some nice heel & toe action and a good lap. Not bad for jumping from iRacing SIM into the real deal. Hope he enjoys The Bend on Wednesday.” Austin Cindric hasn’t even raced yet. And he’s already earning respect. Now, all eyes shift to Adelaide. If this is what he looks like on Day 1, the main event could be something special.