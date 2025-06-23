NASCAR Community Breaks Down in Tears as They Bid Adieu “Generational Run” by Amazon Prime

Fans were divided when Amazon Prime entered NASCAR as a broadcaster. For many older stock car racing enthusiasts, the pivot to streaming sent a clear message. The sport was targeting younger audiences, even if it came at the expense of losing a significant chunk of their existing fan base. The numbers backed it up, with Prime Video losing nearly 750,000 viewers in the 55+ age group. But the transition also resulted in a younger demographic tuning in, many of whom were impressed by the quality of the coverage.

From detailed commentary featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the race winner having post-race beers with Corey Lajoie and the rest of the crew, it felt like NASCAR had entered a whole new era. And now that the five-race run is over, the community is sharing heartfelt goodbyes as the sport pivots to TNT.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pivot to Prime Video has been a game-changer

Amazon Prime has changed the way fans watch NASCAR races. At Michigan International Speedway, fans were left biting their nails, wondering which drivers had enough fuel to cross the finish line. But as it turns out, they didn’t need to ‘wonder’ anymore. The streaming service introduced a ‘Burn Bar’, an AI tool that depicted just how much fuel every car on the field was using. What’s more, it also showed an estimated miles per gallon on its graphic, the kind of data fans never thought they would get to see.

AD

It changed how fans saw racing. The numbers spoke for themselves, as the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez had 2.10 million fans tuning in, largely comprising the youngest audience for any race on the streaming platform. To put things in perspective, it was more than the 1.9 million fans who saw Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix. That just goes to show how much a certain section of the fanbase has been enjoying Prime Video’s coverage, and the results have been speaking for themselves.

The bar wasn’t set too high, though. Fans were quite disillusioned by FOX’s substandard coverage, with technical issues and an abundance of advertisements ruining the overall experience. It wasn’t just Prime Video’s streaming quality either. Stock car racing enthusiasts even enjoyed the star-studded lineup in the booth, featuring the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards, Steve Letarte, and Adam Alexander. It gave them an unparalleled level of insight, shared by none other than their favorite drivers.

Even Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin put Prime Video’s success, particularly at Mexico City, down to the stellar booth they have. Hamlin missed the Mexico City race due to the birth of his son, Jameson Drew, and therefore could watch live Prime Video coverage for the first time. Speaking ahead of Pocono, Hamlin said, “They have racers that are in the booth. If you look at the kind of cast of people they have, these guys know the sport in and out. Dale Jr. hosts a podcast and talks about it each and every week. Steve Letarte is one of the best at keeping you constantly engaged. The rapport that they have with each other is so good.”

And it looks like Dale Jr. enjoyed the experience, too. He said, “It’s going to be, it’s bittersweet, because it’s been a great experience for me. Working with you guys has been fun. The whole team, really, has been really good.” However, Junior isn’t leaving the TV screens just yet. He’ll be a part of TNT for the rest of the summer, giving fans a feeling of continuity now that the transition is taking place. And now that the bar is set high because of Prime Video, the expectations from TNT will be right up there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR fans pay tribute to Prime Video

It’s refreshing to see NASCAR fans enjoy race coverage. For far too long, social media has been full of disillusioned users upset about the quality of FOX Sports’ broadcasts. But it looks like Prime Video has now set the standard, prompting one motorsports enthusiast to write on X, “Miss you already @SportsonPrime. Best team and coverage in my long NASCAR fandom.” That fan wasn’t the only one, as others followed through with similar praises. One of them even said history will be kind to the streaming service, writing, “In 10 years from now im gonna look back at the generational run Prime went on in just 5 races 🙏🏽”

Perhaps the dwindling viewership numbers were not just because of NASCAR’s struggling short track package or the Next-Gen car’s inability to make passes. It might also have been because of the poor coverage quality, as one fan shared on social media, “NASCAR on prime got me back into NASCAR.” And now that the standard is so high, motorsports enthusiasts are understandably reluctant to settle for anything less, which is why one of them said, “After this, I really don’t think I want to go back to anything else. Well done!”

It wasn’t just the fans who expressed their compliments on social media. NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver also shared a heartfelt tribute to the streaming service, going on to write on X, “Hat tip to everyone who lent a hand to NASCAR on Prime. It was a total masterclass. There will be a lot of connective tissue that goes into the next five races on TNT but what a tremendous weekly television experience. Appointment TV even for races I attended in person.” Looks like Prime Video has made its mark on the sport, and it can only get better in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What were your thoughts on NASCAR on Prime Video this season? Let us know in the comments!