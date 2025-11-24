NASCAR Community Champion Details How His Mental Health Message Reached New Audiences

Over the years, Comcast and NASCAR’s program has directed more than $1 million to over 30 non-profits connected to people in the NASCAR family. From Bubba Wallace’s Live to Be Different Foundation, working to empower underprivileged people by removing barriers related to race, to Erik Jones’ Foundation, which focuses on early cancer detection, they wore this badge with great honor.

That title carries weight, and it now gets passed on to this young racing driver as his efforts have finally paid off. The Monday following the NASCAR championship weekend, the 21-year-old was officially named 2025 Comcast Community Champion of the Year. But for the Kaulig racer, the award wasn’t the biggest achievement. Days after receiving the recognition, he has opened up on what led to his victory.

Daniel Dye opens up about his Race to Stop Suicide mission

Speaking to NASCAR Live, Daniel Dye reflected on that moment, saying, “Yeah, I’ll be honest, the recognition part was not a big deal. Obviously, it’s cool. But the fact that once you get nominated and you get as a finalist and you make that video that everybody got to see when it was posted and stuff right there, we won. When we got to have that video put on all these platforms, with the Xfinity pages sharing them, our pages sharing them, and people seeing them and taking their time to watch them. I got so many texts just about that video. So really, right there we won. ”

His advocacy for the Race to Stop Suicide has been woven into every stage of his racing career. Dye and his father, Randy, launched Race to Stop Suicide in 2018. His devotion to this cause began at just 18 years old after suffering the devastating loss of his cousin, Luke Dye, who took his own life in 2022 at the age of 23. That tragedy shifted the driver’s purpose. He committed himself to using his voice, his platform, and his visibility in motorsports to spark life-saving dialogue.

The Comcast Community Champion of the Year designation comes with a $60,000 award, which Dye will direct entirely to Race to Stop Suicide. Each year, a panel selects one winner from three finalists, including the previous champion. Erik Jones, the 2024 recipient, played a role in choosing Dye for this year’s honor.

What began as a personal mission has grown into a movement, one that challenged stigma, encourages open discussion, and shines a light on mental health and suicide prevention. Some efforts have reached communities across the country, offering support, awareness, and compassion to those who need it the most.

“Once we won one, it was talked about even more. And then obviously recognize the banquet, and that’s all we’re trying to do is get people to talk about it, get people to be comfortable talking about it. And, just kind of break the ice…reduce the stigma, break the stigma.” Dye added, sharing how one can help out. “I try not to get that complicated. It’s something that if you’re not going through it, we want you to try to be. Just kind of like ‘love your neighbor’ situation, right? Like, just be there for people.”

As Dye’s career has accelerated, so has the breadth of his message. His No. 10 Chevrolet with Kaulig Racing has proudly carried the paint schemes during Mental Health Awareness Month in May and again during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September. The initiative has travelled with him from World Wide Technology Raceway to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, making his mission visible on an international stage and turning every lap into a reminder that no one struggles alone.

One of Dye’s most meaningful annual efforts is the March to Stop Suicide, held at Daytona International Speedway. Participants can walk for 98 minutes and eight seconds, as an assembly tribute to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The 2025 edition raised an impressive $230,000 for Beyond the Brotherhood, an organization dedicated to helping Navy SEALs transition back into civilian life and access critical mental health support. But off the track, Dye’s efforts have been recognized, too, and now his 2026 season looks different.

NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing sets a plan for Daniel Dye and the fourth seat

Daniel Dye’s future with Kaulig Racing will take a new shift next year. Earlier in the month, the team revealed that Dye will shift into a full-time role within its NASCAR Truck Series program for 2026. The change came shortly after the organization confirmed it would place its Xfinity Series operation on hold.

Dye has spent this year running the full schedule in the No. 10 entry, finishing 20th in points. At just 21 years old, he continues to show raw but promising talent, and RAM is optimistic that another season under their banner will help him convert that potential into steadier results.

Kaulig Racing is also shaking up the structure of next year. Operating with both RAM and another OEM under the same umbrella, the organization will debut a special No. 25 RAM 1500 truck design specifically to highlight free agent talent.

Each race weekend, a different driver from a variety of racing backgrounds will take the wheel. Their names will be announced every Monday, injecting a fresh element of anticipation throughout the season.

Matt Kaulig, the team owner, said last week, “The Free Agent seat gives us the flexibility to bring in talent while keeping fans on their toes. Each driver will bring something unique to the team. It’s a new idea, and exactly the kind of energy we want heading into 2026.”

Three of the team’s five series drivers for the 2026 campaign are now officially locked in: Brenden Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley. The fourth seat, the rotating free agent entry, will feature a new driver at every event, while the fifth and final spot is still unfilled. This bold approach expands the team’s reach, offering opportunities to rising prospects as well as seasoned racers looking for a new platform to prove themselves.