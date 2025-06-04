NASCAR Community Goes Berserk as HMS Sparks Alex Bowman’s Exit Rumors Yet Again

In the chaos that is the NASCAR Cup Series, one name has been repeatedly circling the rumor mill—Carson Hocevar. After nearly shocking the world with a near win at the Coke 600, the young talent followed it up with an impressive P2 finish in Nashville, keeping the hype around him red hot. And just when it seemed like Hocevar might settle into his underdog narrative, he reignited headlines with an explosive feud against Ricky Stenhouse Jr., turning heads on and off the track. There is no rest for the wicked.

But it’s not over for the Spire Motorsports driver. While the drama has been great entertainment, his performances have proven. He’s more than just a talking point—he’s a serious Cup contender. Each week, the whispers get louder, and this week, one tweet may have just blown the speculation wide open. And you can bet that the entire NASCAR community lost its collective mind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hendrick posts a desk; Carson posts chaos

Welcome to yet another week in the rumor tornado that is silly season 2025. It’s funny how a rumor can start with a simple picture of an empty desk. Hendrick Motorsports dropped a routine tweet—at least, it looked routine to the untrained eye. It was captioned, “Admin’s desk space got a remodel. What should we do with this space? Any thoughts, @nascarcasm?”

The picture was quite clear—a space in their office headquarters. Seems quite harmless, right? But no longer after, Carson Hocevar – never wanting to miss an opportunity for mischief—reposted it with a very cryptic addition to that space. He had edited a Chili restaurant logo into the empty spot. Just like that, a desk may be turned into a possible career move. It is peak Internet: part joke, part clue, and entirely chaotic.

And let’s be honest—no one believed it was just about Chili’s. With the timing, Hocevar’s recent run of performances, and Alex Bowman in an increasingly uncertain future, fans immediately connected the dots. Whether it was trolling or truth in disguise, Hocevar knew exactly what he was doing.

However, this is not the first time whispers have circled the No. 48 garage. Bowman’s recent lump hasn’t helped. Ever since that fateful Homestead race, where a costly error handed the win to teammate Kyle Larson, things have spiraled. Bowman’s original selection to replace racing icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2016 is seriously being questioned nowadays. His recent form has taken a sharp downturn, marked by back-to-back DNFs.

After spinning out of stage one at New Hampshire and finishing 29th, Bowman’s hours continued at Nashville, where he lost control in turn three on lap 114, triggering a crash with Noah Gragson that ended both their races. He was credited with a 36th-place finish, his second Street result outside the top 30. When asked about the area of improvement, Alex Bowman revealed, ” So it’s been a little bit of everything. We need to be faster, but we also need to execute. Like Darlington in spring, we were terrible, but we executed our way to an 8th-place finish. Darlington in the fall, we struggled, and we executed our way to a 19th-place finish. So we need to do a lot of things better, across the board, myself included.”

This slam has seen a rough stretch that includes a multi-car wreck in Texas, where he finished 35th, and a blown engine in Bristol that forced him out in 37th despite briefly running in the top three. Aside from a glimmer of hope at Kansas, where he finished in the top five, and Talladega, where he finished in the top 10, Bowman’s 2025 campaign has been riddled with setbacks. And as pressure builds within Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman’s inability to string together solid finishes, unlike his teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, is placing his seat under more scrutiny than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans hand Carson a Hendrick seat before Mr.H can blink

NASCAR Twitter is never known for its subtlety, but this time, it may have outdone itself. The moment Carson Hocevar photoshopped a Chili’s into Hendrick Motorsports’ empty desk post, the dangerous fan base did not just take the bait—deep-fried, dipped it in the ranch, and served it with a side of career speculation.

At first, it was all laughs. But then someone said it. “That’ll look good when you’re in the 48 next year or in 2027….” And suddenly, the replies turned from Memes into a full-blown trial by social media for Alex Bowman.

In the blink of an eye, Bowman’s resume was being torn apart like it had just been dropped into a Daytona infield bonfire. Users begged Hocevar, saying, “Please take the 48 of his hands,” while others debated whether he looked better in the number nine or 48, asking the 22-year-old, “Which Hendrick are you driving next year? 9 or 48?”. One particularly ruthless reply simply read: Bowman is cooked. Not overcooked. Not on the review. Just… Cooked. Like a microwaved Chili’s fajita.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The sarcasm reached NASCARcasm levels as the fan base collectively decided Hocevar’s desk placement meme was a prophecy. “Carson to Hendrick confirmed,” one user declared with the conviction of a crew chief calling strategies. While another chimed in with NASCAR’s version of a blessing: “Crason, Hope to see you on the Hendrick team.”

The fans have already decided Carson’s fate and signed his contract before Rick Hendrick himself. And just like that, a Photoshop booth and a blank desk became the NASCAR version of a handshake deal behind the hauler. If nothing else, Carson has proven he knows how to play the long game—and the Twitter game. And Bowman? Well, he may want to unplug for a few days. Or at least stay off the Chili’s menu.