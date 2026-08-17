NASCAR Community in Disbelief as Iconic Motorsport Publication Gets Axed After More Than Three Decades

In April 1992, RACER Magazine made its debut with coverage of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. That was just the beginning, as the publication went on to cover major racing series around the world, including NASCAR, F1, IndyCar, NHRA, and more. Sadly, that journey now appears to be coming to an abrupt end.

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David Malsher Lopez, one of RACER Magazine’s contributors, shared the news on X. “I’m sorry to announce that after 34 years and 341 issues, RACER magazine has been axed with immediate effect. I’m not sure when there will be a formal announcement.”

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Malsher Lopez also reported that the magazine’s closure marked his last working day at Racer Media & Marketing LLC. So far, there has been no official announcement from the publication, although the RACER website remains up and running.

The announcement comes at a time when prominent motorsports journalists are facing an increasingly difficult landscape. Jenna Fryer left the Associated Press earlier this year after the agency scaled back its motorsports coverage. Now, another prominent motorsports publication appears to be taking a hit, although the reason behind the magazine’s closure has not been disclosed.

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NASCAR fans and fellow reporters were shocked to hear the news. Kelly Crandall, who has been an active contributor to the site, wrote, “I was having the best time finally getting to contribute regularly to the magazine this year, and it’s a shame to see something like this disappear. It’s been a motorsports staple. Hoping for the best for David.”

Her response highlights the growing concerns surrounding the future of motorsports coverage. Veteran FOX announcer Mike Joy shared another grim update, noting that Maple Grove Raceway had shut down permanently and suspended all events. He then made an appeal to race fans.

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“Racer magazine started 34 years ago and became a great resource. A staffer posts it is ceasing operations. Surfing the web does very little to keep racing alive and thriving. Come to events, buy or subscribe to the few remaining print publications, let vendors know you’re supporting racing with your purchases. Support the Sport… or watch it wither,” Joy added.

One disheartened fan also recalled a personal memory of reading the magazine. “LOVE Racer magazine, sad to see it go. Latest issue w/Felix is fabulous. Racer once republished a photo of Graham Hill w/his car in 1966 when he won the 500. My husband’s family sponsored Graham. Keeping the memory alive appreciated. Please keep sharing what you know. Valuable.”