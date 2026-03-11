NASCAR Community Joins Corey LaJoie as He Celebrates the Arrival of New ‘Wolfpack’ Member

Corey LaJoie hasn’t had the best time this year, but his family is there to back him up, and they now have another member to do so. The family just welcomed their fourth kid in Corey and Kelly’s seven years of marriage, and the NASCAR community celebrated as he shared the pictures on social media.

Corey LaJoie welcomes a new member to the ‘wolfpack.’

“Emmett Edward. Welcome to our wolfpack.” LaJoie wrote on Instagram as he welcomed his baby boy to the world. He also shared two adorable pictures, with Kelly cradling the newborn.

LaJoie has been very close to his family. He has previously mentioned raising kids of this generation and how difficult it can be. But so far, it seems like he’s doing it the right way with his wife, Kelly. The comments were filled with messages from the NASCAR community, especially fans, wishing the couple and their baby good health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey LaJoie (@coreylajoie)

Their first child, Levi Ronnie LaJoie, was born in 2020. Just two years later, they welcomed Jenson Daniel LaJoie, and within another two years, Pierce Jackson LaJoie was born. And now, Emmett’s arrival has added a new chapter to the LaJoie family.

As mentioned, LaJoie hasn’t had the best time in the past year and a half. Spire Motorsports sacked him mid-season, and he failed to find a full-time seat. He did compete for RWR on a part-time schedule, but that was about it. As of now, his plans for the future remain uncertain, but he continues to gain support from his family.

He is also extremely particular about raising children. Emmett, as mentioned, is his fourth child. But according to Corey LaJoie, this has a positive impact on society.

When Corey LaJoie explained his view of raising children

Ahead of the birth of his third child, a few years ago, Corey LaJoie had come up with an interesting theory. He was asked about his feelings about becoming a parent multiple times. LaJoie replied:

“I can go a lot of different ways with the answer, but I land on this: the world we live in is a broken place. This isn’t our intended home anyway, and when it comes to raising our kids to respect themself, respect their adults, and be able to think for themself, that’s what I’m excited for—the challenge of how to raise a child to impact the community positively.”

Now with the birth of Emmett, it is apparent that Corey LaJoie doesn’t need to be worried. While he has gained massive experience racing on the track, he has also spent just as much time with his family. While his search for a full-time ride continues, LaJoie has his family to spend time with.

With respect to his racing, LaJoie had earlier mentioned how he was in the last stage of grief.

“You know the five stages of grief. I feel like I’m in the last stage of that now,” LaJoie told The Athletic.

Understandably, his results on the track weren’t as competitive as the teams would’ve wanted them to be. But one aspect of Corey LaJoie that cannot be disputed is the time he has spent behind the wheel. He has been involved in the Cup Series for over a decade, which can set him apart if a team needs someone with pure racing experience.