NASCAR Community Left Fuming After Daytona 500 Tickets Cause Massive Backlash

This past February, the Daytona 500 delivered a heart-stopping finish fans won’t soon forget. A late caution with just 5 laps remaining pushed the 67th edition into a dramatic overtime. Then came the chaos—and the magic. William Byron dodged a wild crash on the backstretch, storming from 9th to first in a jaw-dropping final lap to clinch his 2nd straight crown-jewel win.

The victory also marked a record-breaking 10th Daytona 500 triumph for Hendrick Motorsports, more than any other team in history. While the 68th running of The Great American Race is set for Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, fans won’t have to wait that long for more Daytona thrills. NASCAR action returns to the iconic speedway in just a few months, and the countdown is already on.

Meanwhile, Daytona International Speedway just dropped the green flag on ticket sales for NASCAR’s 2026 season opener. As reported by Motorsports insider Bob Pockrass, the big race is set for February 15, 2026, capping off Speedweeks in style. “The DAYTONA 500 is the crown jewel race on the NASCAR schedule and we’re ready to invite everyone back to The World Center of Racing with tickets officially going on sale,” stated Frank Kelleher, President of DIS. “This iconic race continues to be a captivating event for fans that travel all over the world and we know that it’s going to be another unforgettable event here next February.” So, the countdown has begun — but fans aren’t too pleased about one thing.

Look, the 2025 Daytona 500 delivered a jaw-dropping overtime finish, but while the on-track drama thrilled fans, the ticket scene sparked outrage across the NASCAR community. Grandstand and camping tickets sold out months in advance, leaving thousands empty-handed. With 101,500 permanent seats and a full capacity topping 167,000 when including infield and suites, fans were stunned to find themselves locked out. But this time, the backlash is loud and fast, with many calling for more access and transparency after what some dubbed ‘ the hardest ticket in NASCAR.’

NASCAR fans erupt in frustration

Back in 2023, some fans reported paying around $100–$120 per seat, but by 2024, average single-day ticket prices had jumped to a staggering $882, with base Daytona 500 tickets starting at $375. Now, one fan didn’t hold back in calling out the rising prices, saying, “Ticket prices are escalating a lot at tracks recently. The same tickets I bought for the 2023 Daytona 500 were $60 more for 2025. The only thing with WGI is I believe they only do 3 days tickets vs Sunday only. Could be wrong. Had our seats since 2000.” That kind of price hike has fans fired up and demanding answers.

Here, another frustrated fan vented, “Just chopped off both my n— plus my arm and half my leg for Daytona 500 tickets next year.” The dramatic sarcasm echoed the sentiment of many. Another kept it short and sharp: “F1 prices. I will pass.” So, the soaring cost has left fans comparing NASCAR’s crown jewel to Formula 1’s luxury pricing — and not in a good way. For some longtime supporters, the price tag is starting to feel like a checkered flag they’ll never catch.

Last but definitely not least, one fan dropped a reality check that hit home: “They’ve doubled in price over the last 3 years. Really trying to price people out of going,” said the fan. So, the frustration is loud and longtime fans are feeling the squeeze. For many, it’s not just a race—it’s a tradition. But with soaring prices, that tradition is slipping out of reach. Let’s see if fans’ fuming will change anything or not.

Do you think the ticket prices for NASCAR’s crown jewel event need to be curbed? Let us know in the comments!