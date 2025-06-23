NASCAR Community Mobs Up on Chase Briscoe, Forcing the “Logano Treatment”

NASCAR isn’t just about horsepower. It’s also a catwalk of haircuts, beards, and bold personality statements. From Erik Jones’s epic mullet to Kyle Petty’s classic ponytail and Ryan Blaney’s glossy do, drivers have long used their hair as a style canvas. They have even continued to keep their iconic looks long after they retired from the sport. But not everyone’s look remains intact under the helmet.

After his recent triumph at Pocono Raceway, a post-race photo of Chase Briscoe became the unlikely star of a fan-fueled social media roast fest. Now the NASCAR community is piling on. There are playful jibes, memes, good-natured hair roastings, support, and more. The real question: Is Briscoe’s latest Pocono photo about to spark the next big NASCAR meme train? What’s all this all about? Let’s find out.

Chase Briscoe’s win was overshadowed by off-track spotlight

Chase Briscoe had every reason to feel on top of the world after Pocono. The win wasn’t just his first of the 2025 season; it was validation. “Joe Gibbs Racing took a big chance on me. I wasn’t everybody’s first choice,” Briscoe admitted in Victory Lane. “For me, to be able to get here and finally deliver a win is just an awesome feeling.” Briscoe’s win comes after immense pressure from his teammate’s success, as Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell had won three races this season entering today.

After triumphing and proving his doubters wrong, Briscoe’s voice carried the weight of months of near-misses, including six top-five finishes, all finally culminating in one well-earned moment. And to have Joe Gibbs himself there, celebrating with him, was a truly special experience. It should’ve been all about the fuel gamble, the final-lap tension, and the long-awaited breakthrough. But as the champagne settled, attention quietly shifted off the car and onto Briscoe himself. Or rather, his hair.

A candid fan photo of Chase Briscoe post-race, helmet off and hairline clearly visible, sent NASCAR social media into a spin. The noticeable thinning sparked everything from sympathetic replies to the kind of ribbing only racing fans can dish out. It wasn’t the first time a driver found himself in the middle of follicle-focused chatter.

Joey Logano knows this all too well, having been the subject of similar buzz just years ago. A few years ago (circa 2019), Joey Logano was diagnosed with alopecia areata. In this condition, the immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. “Anyone could have it, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Logano about his condition. Even Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch’s wife, has been vocal about her battle with alopecia. But this time, it was Briscoe’s turn under the microscope.

From memes to support groups, fans weren’t exactly subtle. Still, Briscoe’s easygoing demeanor and on-track grit seem to be winning more than just races these days. And as the conversation online shifts from playoffs to follicles, one thing is clear. This isn’t just about a driver’s hair. It’s about NASCAR’s culture of fierce loyalty, playful jabs, and how even in victory, nothing escapes the spotlight.

NASCAR fans ask Briscoe to get in touch with Joey Logano

One fan didn’t hold back, writing, “He might to ask Joey were he went for his “hair”…” It’s a reference to Joey Logano’s well-known hair treatment with Hair Club in 2023/2024. While Joey’s kept details hush-hush, the consensus is that he likely opted for a hair replacement system (not a transplant), especially since he previously shared that results came in “a couple of weeks.” One Reddit thread also asked Briscoe to seek help from Logano, writing, “Briscoe needs that Logano treatment.”

For fans, Logano’s journey became a playful blueprint for Briscoe, should he choose to follow suit. Another fan put it more bluntly: “Dude drove his hair off.” That line neatly captures the high-stakes Pocono finish, where Briscoe was holding off Denny Hamlin in a tense, fuel-saving showdown. If stress and adrenaline shaved years off anyone’s life (or hairline), today’s race might’ve done it for sure.

Then came the parent-life jokes. “Three kids will do it to ya,” one user chimed in. Briscoe and his wife, Marissa, have their hands full with son Brooks and their twins, Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy, born in October 2024. The NASCAR Dad life is real. And fans clearly sympathize with the hair sacrifices that come with raising toddlers.

Of course, a few fans pointed to the obvious: “Bro is sweaty as hell 😭,” said one post. Long hours under a helmet, racing in high heat, and pouring sweat don’t do your scalp any favors. Hair loss isn’t always about age; sometimes it’s just the grind. We hope that all our racer fans will agree. Still, not everyone saw it as something to cover up. One fan declared, “I’ve recently been advocating for folks to keep those receding hairlines and make them in style. We need more George Costanzas out there.” The Seinfeld reference about the iconic character turned the thread into a mini pep rally for bald pride.

However, it was the no-nonsense take that took the cake. “Just go bald at this point.” The underlying message is: Who cares? Chase Briscoe just pulled off one of the most thrilling wins of the year. If the hairline’s creeping back, let it. Fans love a winner, and they’ll rally around him, hair or not.