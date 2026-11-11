NASCAR Community Rallies Around HMS Legend Amid Tragic Personal Loss

For Steve Letarte, this week brought a loss that put his life in NASCAR into perspective. The former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, now a familiar voice in the broadcast booth, shared deeply personal news with his followers, prompting an outpouring of support from across the racing community.

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Letarte turned to social media to share the deeply personal news, remembering his mother in a brief but heartfelt message. He also spoke about the time he was able to spend with his family during her final days.

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“Last week we lost my mother.” Letarte wrote on X. “She was an amazing woman. I feel so lucky to have had the chance to spend her final days by her side with family. Love you Mom.”

Letarte’s post also had a link to his mother Sandra’s obituary. She passed at the age of 78on Saturday, November 7, at Tucker House Hospice in North Carolina, following a battle with cancer. Known as Sandy, she graduated from Gorham High School and earned a nursing degree from the University of Maine.

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She served as a nurse in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, then spent more than 40 years as a registered nurse specializing in dialysis in Maine and North Carolina. Her career was defined by caring for others, a commitment that began with her military service.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald S. Letarte; daughter Jessie J. Letarte and son-in-law Adel Ardalan; son Stephen E. Letarte and daughter-in-law Tricia Letarte; and grandchildren Tyler Stephen Letarte, Ashlyn Marie Letarte, and Nali Letarte Ardalan.

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Messages of support followed from people connected to Letarte through NASCAR and those who have followed his work. Among them was Lisa Sturniolo, mother of NASCAR reporter Zach Sturniolo, who sent condolences to the family.

“My sincerest deepest condolences to you and all of her loved ones,” wrote Sturniolo. “May your beautiful Mother Rest In Eternal Peace. She will forever live on in your heart and in your memories. 🙏🙏🙏”

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Former NASCAR crew chief Jeff Butcher offered a message about the continuing bond between a mother and her child, encouraging Letarte to keep that connection close.

“Speak with her often. Conversation is high value with high return,” wrote Butcher. “Now, you can dial her up without need for a phone. Mom’s are cool.”

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Sportswriter Holly Cain also recognized how meaningful it was that Letarte had been able to spend his mother’s final days with her.

“So very sorry Steve! Truly!” wrote Cain. “I’m glad you were able to be with her and know it was comforting to her and important to you! Sending my best!🙏🩷”

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SiriusXM host Dave Moody added his condolences, remembering Sandy as someone who had made an impression on those around her.

“So sorry to hear this, my friend,” wrote Moody. “She was a wonderful lady.”

Letarte’s place in NASCAR is well established. He joined Hendrick Motorsports as a teenager, worked his way through the organization, and became crew chief for Jeff Gordon before leading Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 team. He later moved into broadcasting with NBC Sports.

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The response to his post, however, was not about wins or his years in the sport. It centered on a family saying goodbye to a woman whose working life was spent caring for others. The messages from colleagues and friends offered support as Letarte and his family remembered her life.

For Letarte and his family, the tributes cannot lessen the loss. They reflect the affection Sandy inspired and the support that surrounded them as they remembered her life.