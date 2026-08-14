NASCAR Community’s Worst Fears Come True as Iconic Carolina Track Drops Heartbreaking Announcement

Rockingham Speedway came back, the fans showed up, and it worked. Two sold-out Easter weekends. NASCAR Trucks, the O’Reilly Series, packed grandstands at a track that had been dark for over two decades. Everything the sport said it wanted from a short-track revival, The Rock delivered. Then someone sold the place to the wrong people.

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On August 14, Track Enterprises made it official. No NASCAR racing at Rockingham Speedway in 2027. Matt Weaver shared a snippet of the announcement on X.

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“The response from the fans over the past two years has been nothing short of incredible,” said Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent. “Bringing NASCAR back to Rockingham was a special opportunity, and the support we received from race fans, competitors, sponsors, local officials, and the entire community exceeded every expectation. While we’re disappointed that NASCAR won’t be racing at Rockingham in 2027, we remain optimistic about the future.”

The fans did everything asked of them. The problem started when the International Hot Rod Association bought the track at the end of 2025. IHRA owner Darryl Cuttell took over Rockingham and within months the organization was in freefall. Unpaid dues, executives walking out, legal disputes piling up. By mid-2026, IHRA had already shut down its own racing divisions. Jordan Bianchi had predicted that NASCAR is likely to stay away from adding Rockingham back on to their 2027 schedule.

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When NASCAR dropped it from the Cup Series schedule in 2004, it became a symbol of everything the sport was trading away in its push toward intermediate ovals in search of new market and TV viewers.

The 2025 and 2026 races built a momentum around the track to hopefully be back on the Cup schedule. But, as things stand it looks like a distant dream. And the most optimistic dates wouldn’t come as soon as 2028 or even later.

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Until that happens, The Rock sits quiet again. And just down the state, another historic Carolina track is processing its own difficult news.

North Wilkesboro won’t have it’s points race in 2027

North Wilkesboro hosted a points-paying Cup Series race in 2026 for the first time since 1996. It looked like a start of meaningful revival, but it didn’t last long.

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The setup was always temporary. In 2026, Dover gave up its traditional spring points race to host the All-Star Race. That opened a slot for North Wilkesboro to run a points race under the lights. In 2027, Dover takes that slot back. North Wilkesboro returns to All-Star Race duty on May 23.

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The weekend still gets built out. Friday May 21 brings the Truck Series. Saturday May 22, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to North Wilkesboro for the first time since 1985. Sunday is the All-Star Race on FOX with a million dollars on the line. The track also turns 80 that year, so there is a story to sell around it.

But here is what losing a points race actually means. Championship races bring full sponsor budgets, consistent TV numbers, and every team showing up with their best stuff. An All-Star Race is a television spectacle. It does not move the standings, so teams treat it accordingly. The commercial gap between the two is significant.

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There is also the financial reality that rarely gets discussed openly. The 2026 points race at North Wilkesboro drew 30,000 fans and put real money into Wilkes County. It happened because of a $1.26 million grant from North Carolina’s MEGA Fund, which is financed through an 18% tax on sports betting revenue. Without that kind of government support, rural tracks simply cannot afford the cost of hosting premier NASCAR events. Ticket sales alone do not cover it.

To keep the 2027 All-Star Race worth watching, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith plan to use it as a testing ground. New aero packages, experimental race formats, aggressive tire compounds. The goal is to use North Wilkesboro as a lab for fixing short-track racing before rolling any changes out to the wider schedule.

Two Carolina tracks. Two rounds of bad news. One very restless offseason for the fans who love this kind of racing most.