NASCAR COO Ben Kennedy Makes Bold Kyle Busch Hall of Fame Declaration

NASCAR may bend its own rules to put Kyle Busch into the Hall of Fame early. Drivers usually must wait two full years after retiring before joining the ballot. However, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Ben Kennedy indicated the sport could fast-track the two-time Cup Series champion.

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Kennedy shared his thoughts on the Rubbin is Racing podcast with host Michael “Large” McCarthy.

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“I know we go into- I’ve had the opportunity to be on the panel for some of these. We go into the voting conversations, and there’s always maybe one or two athletes or drivers that come in that are valid for that year’s ballot. We have no conversation about them because we know that they’re gonna be in. Kyle is going to be that way,” Kennedy said.

Some media figures, including McCarthy, urged NASCAR to take a cautious approach before waiving retirement rules. He wants the legacy of the two-time Cup Series champion to be celebrated for longer. But COO Ben Kennedy has made it clear that the sport has different plans in mind.

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The NASCAR COO also talked about creating a special tribute event at Bowman Gray Stadium to honor Busch’s career. Fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers, with legends of the sport, his rivals, and friends from the track all expected to make an appearance. Kennedy even hinted that Busch’s son, Brexton, could be driving in the Friday afternoon event.

As for the Hall of Fame, there’s no doubt Kyle will be inducted next year, Kennedy insisted. And a major reason behind that is that everyone wants him to be.

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“I think a big part of that is going to be the fans because you had so many folks that were huge Kyle Busch fans throughout the years. And you’ve seen all of them come out to Charlotte Motor Speedway. You’ve seen them go to the race shops ever since,” Kennedy added.

NASCAR may be bending the rules to get Busch officially immortalized. But it’s not the first time this has happened. In 2013, the rules were changed to declare that any driver who had turned 55 would be immediately eligible for the Hall of Fame. This allowed drivers like Mark Martin to bypass the waiting period and be inducted while they were still competing in select races in the national series.

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For Kennedy, the Hall of Fame isn’t the difficult decision. It’s making sure Busch is remembered in a way that reflects everything he meant to NASCAR. Judging by the plans already in place, the sport is determined to do exactly that.