NASCAR COTA Weekend Schedule Drops as SVG Momentum Tests Tyler Reddick’s Confidence

As NASCAR’s schedule for the COTA weekend has dropped, all eyes move to Shane van Gisbergen as the Trackhouse Racing driver would be keen to open his win account for the season. But he isn’t alone. While he has immensely improved his oval racing standards this year, visible from the race in Atlanta, Tyler Reddick has the chance to make it a three-peat victory, as he is arriving pumped up from his back-to-back wins. Let’s check the entire weekend schedule.

NASCAR’s COTA Schedule

Activities at COTA will begin on Friday, February 27, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series taking to the track at 5 p.m. ET for the practice and qualifying sessions. The sessions will be streamed live on the CW app for the fans.

Saturday sessions will begin with Prime Video taking coverage of the Cup Series. Once again, it will be the simple practice and qualifying sessions at 10 a.m. ET. But this is a packed day on the track, with CW App beginning its pre-race broadcast at 02:30 p.m. for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The race is scheduled to go green at 3 p.m. ET, ending all activities for the day.

The main race day for the Cup Series will be broadcast by FOX, with the sessions beginning at 02:30 p.m. ET. The race is set to begin at 03:30 p.m. ET. It will be divided into three stages: 20–25–50 laps. As per the National Weather Service, there is only a 1% chance of rain throughout the weekend, so the weather should hopefully not be a problem.

Meanwhile, the Truck Race will be held in a crossover weekend with IndyCar at St. Petersburg. The sessions begin on Friday at 4 p.m. ET, with the practice and qualifying scheduled after the NXT and IndyCar Sessions. The race will be held on Saturday, with the Trucks going green at 12:22 p.m.; 20–20–40 will be the stage divisions.

Can Shane van Gisbergen break Tyler Reddick’s win streak?

Reddick escaped from the shadows this season to immediately win the Daytona 500. While that was a huge victory for 23XI Racing and his entire crew, he surprised the field once again with a consecutive victory at Atlanta last week.

These back-to-back wins, with Bubba Wallace in following in the standings, has striked confidence in the team. However, heading into COTA for a possible three-peat, Reddick has a major obstacle to overcome. It’s not the track, but a fellow competitor.

Because of his immense Supercars experience, Shane van Gisbergen has made NASCAR’s road courses his playground. He won five road course races last season, absolutely dominating the track type. While he did seem unstoppable, the only race he did not win was at COTA.

But that was because of some balance issues, as he did show good pace in the beginning. This, understandably, has put the #45 crew in a troublesome position after a very strong start to the season.

SVG is the favorite to win the upcoming race at the Circuit of the Americas, considering his excellence on road courses. It is quite understandable, but will Tyler Reddick and the rest of the 23XI crew make it more challenging for him?