NASCAR Could Potentially Bring Back 24-Year-Old Historic Track in 2026

NASCAR’s schedule has seen ongoing changes that have come to characterize the modern era of America’s fastest motorsport. In the past decade, the series has tried road courses, street races, and even went international in 2025 at Mexico City’s road course. This willingness to innovate has resulted in memorable successes and controversial breaks from tradition, but some tracks are still longing for a return by fans.

The reopening of North Wilkesboro Speedway and the revival of Bowman Gray are both the latest examples of NASCAR acknowledging the electricity that short tracks and traditional racetracks provide to the racing ranks. Meanwhile, there have been some bold scheduling decisions in the mid-2020s, including the addition of the Chicago Street Race and the shifting of the Championship finale to Phoenix. But 2025 is set to be Chicago’s last year on their three-year deal, so will NASCAR return to their original Chicago track instead for 2026?

Insider believes NASCAR is eyeing a return to Chicagoland Speedway

Bob Pockrass feels that Chicagoland Speedway, a 24-year-old facility which last held a NASCAR Cup Series event in 2019, might make its return sooner than we know it. While the Chicago Street Race has received kudos for its innovation and downtown setting, it doesn’t seem to have a clear path to long-term success. While rain has played spoilsport on both occasions, the racing never disappointed.

Cup Series debutant Shane van Gisbergen won in 2023 and shocked the world, and Alex Bowman snapped a losing streak in dramatic style to win in 2024. However, the event reportedly costs around $50 million to run with the increased safety requirements and street closures, and Pockrass feels NASCAR might move to a more well-known Chicago track.

Bob Pockrass, speaking in a recent interview on the Beating and Banging podcast with Kyle Dalton, hinted that NASCAR may not continue the street race beyond next year. He noted, “I don’t see them racing at Chicago, you know, beyond next year, most likely. You never know. I do think that if they do leave the street race, I think they will bring Chicagoland on the schedule in some way, shape, or form. You don’t just build up interest in that market and then leave it totally, right?”. This feeling goes beyond just a strategic calculation after cultivating an enormous fan base in Chicago; it’s hard to say NASCAR would simply leave Chicago altogether.

Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, was built in 2001 and joined the Cup Series schedule shortly thereafter. For the next two decades, the 1.5-mile oval provided drama and playoff excitement until the series began to experiment with new markets and formats and dropped the track from its schedule. When added to the fact that the contract for the Chicago Street Race expired, and the chorus of fans clamoring for an oval again, not to mention the continual success of Joliet’s program, a move to the Joliet circuit becomes even more of a no-brainer.

Not only would this be another step to save racing in a vital Midwest market, but it’d also be a sign that NASCAR once again invested in the form of racing that folks fell in love with years ago: white-knuckle, 200-mile-an-hour races on classic ovals. The track’s infrastructure is still largely in good shape, and with a paradigm change in store, a return could be feasible if the sanctioning body decides it’s time to move on from the downtown street course.

What the Chicagoland comeback would mean for NASCAR

Reviving Chicagoland Speedway in 2026 would be more than another rescheduled date; it would be a departure in how NASCAR conducts business in terms of fan engagement and market strategy. The move would be a nod to the sport’s traditionalists, who worry about the proliferation of street races and the loss of classic oval venues. It would also present a known platform for close, competitive racing, such as has been the hallmark of some of NASCAR’s most memorable moments.

And for business, having a foothold in Chicago is essential. The area has strong, varied fans and plenty of sponsorship and media opportunities. It can take advantage of existing infrastructure and fixed seating, as well as the logistical comfort of attending a permanent facility. Even though comparing the numbers to a street race might be skewed, the Chicago Street race has generated booming revenue for the city of Chicago in NASCAR’s last couple of visits.

In 2024, the race reportedly generated $128 million in economic impact for the city! Having races on streets that people use every day certainly helps build such revenue, but now that NASCAR has this audience, one can only anticipate this level of success to transfer to Chicagoland if NASCAR decides to return in 2026.

Furthermore, a Chicagoland return could be a step toward solving more significant issues regarding the balance of the Cup Series slate. As the sport tries to strike a balance between innovation and tradition, returning back a popular and fan-favorite circuit would show that those in power are prepared to listen to its main fan base while experimenting else and in a new market.

Nothing has been announced, but there’s been a buzz circulating about Chicagoland Speedway possibly returning. As NASCAR ponders options for after 2026, a reopened version of that 24-year-old track could be a metaphor for the sport’s sense of history and futurism as it heads toward the second quarter of the 21st century. Do you think NASCAR will return to Chicagoland in 2026? Let us know in the comments!