NASCAR Cup Driver Stripped of Win in Dramatic Nashville Fairgrounds Twist

There’s something undeniably magical about the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. It’s not flashy. It’s not modern. But for racers like Josh Berry, it’s sacred ground. Berry, now a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver with the iconic Wood Brothers Racing team, made headlines for stepping back into grassroots territory at the 2025 Battle of Broadway 150. A Cup driver running a pro late model event? That’s rare these days! But he had his reasons.

Backed by sponsors like Panini and the Wood Brothers themselves, this wasn’t just a tune-up. It was a tribute. Berry grew up on short tracks like this one, and Nashville’s deep roots made it the perfect setting for a calculated return. What followed was an impressive showing of patience, power, and precision. But the celebration didn’t last long.

Josh Berry wins the Battle of Broadway 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds, only to lose it

Josh Berry delivered a masterclass in patience and precision, winning the Rackley Roofing Battle of Broadway 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Thursday night. The Hendersonville, Tennessee native, who grew up racing on the Fairgrounds’ quarter-mile, finally captured his first victory on the historic 0.596-mile “big track” in front of a hometown crowd. But hours after his would-be win, Berry was disqualified in post-race tech inspection.

Berry started fifth and spent much of the day chasing the leaders. He took the lead on lap 82 and never looked back, holding off last year’s winner, Trey Craig, by over two and a half seconds. However, according to a recent official update from Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the No. 21 Pro Late Model car failed to meet the required left side weight percentage.

As a result, Berry’s result was tossed off. 2024 winner Trey Craig, who came in second, was declared the victor for the second year in a row. Hunter Wright is promoted to second place. Rounding off the podium is Dawson Sutton. He will be participating in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday at the Rackley Roofing 200 event.

“During post-race tech, the Josh Berry No. 21 was found to not be within the allowances of the left side weight percentage. Therefore, Trey Craig has claimed the event for a second straight season,” the track posted on the social media site, X, at 12:20 A.M.

It was a crushing reversal for Berry, who had shared how meaningful the track was to his early racing days. “I’ve been a teenager racing legend cars here. We’d load up our car and go to the stands and watch,” he had recalled before the DQ. Despite the result being stripped, Berry’s passion for grassroots racing remains clear. Backed by Panini and Wood Brothers Racing, his return to the Fairgrounds showed his continued commitment to local short tracks.

But in racing, rules are rules.

Josh Berry has a chance for redemption at Nashville

While Berry’s Fairgrounds dreams took a hit, his Nashville weekend isn’t over. Now, he’s set to take on the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. This is a track with a very different challenge and a much bigger spotlight than the Fairgrounds. With the DQ, Josh Berry will have nothing but redemption on his mind for the Cup Series event.

Josh Berry will drive the iconic No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing. This marks a major opportunity for the Tennessee native, who is still building his Cup Series résumé. While the Fairgrounds is tight and worn, the Superspeedway is a fast, 1.33-mile concrete oval that demands precision and patience at high speeds. Berry knows the transition won’t be easy, but his recent momentum, despite the heartbreak, is undeniable.

He’s already shown flashes of brilliance in his second full-time Cup campaign, with two top-5s, three top-10s, and a win in the thirteen races so far. His adaptability and race craft, honed on short tracks like Nashville, could be an asset on Sunday. “We’ve just got to work on the execution things a little bit better. That starts today, and if we can do that, I feel like there’s no reason why we can’t contend for this thing,” Berry said, talking about his winning chances in the Cup Series race.

The Cracker Barrel 400 is a marquee event, drawing a packed house and national TV coverage. For Josh Berry, it’s a chance to prove himself against the best in the business. Again. Most importantly, it’s his golden opportunity to redeem the loss from the Battle of Broadway. With his local fanbase behind him and the momentum of a Fairgrounds victory, Berry enters the weekend as one of the most talked-about drivers in the field.

After a bittersweet Thursday, can Josh Berry bounce back on Sunday and flip the script? We definitely hope so!