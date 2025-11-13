Fans React as NASCAR Driver Issues Verdict on Horsepower Bump After Testing 2026 Cars

NASCAR is a sport that always looks at ways to add more excitement to the sport. And this can be seen in one of NASCAR’s major decisions, where it decided to boost engine horsepower from 670 to 750 on ovals under 1.5 miles and road courses starting in 2026. This change aims to create more passing chances that keep races exciting and unpredictable.

A few teams arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway for a two-day Goodyear tire test to check the power bump and also the tire degradation that dulled the last Bristol Cup race. As these test sessions wrapped, the garage buzz grew louder with whispers of real progress. Fans, who grew tired of flat short-track races because of not many passes in the race, hung on every update from the track.

The extra HP promises to shake up strategies, letting cars bump more doors. Excitement builds around how this power surge will play out on concrete like Bristol’s half-mile beast.

Ryan Preece climbed out of the No. 60 Ford after grinding through 500 laps at Bristol and shared a straightforward take on NASCAR’s horsepower hike. “We just got done testing here at Bristol Motor Speedway. I feel like I did 500 laps,” he said in a quick video update. This test happened because of September’s tire meltdown show at Bristol Motor Speedway, where softer Goodyear tires shredded fast and put three Fords of Josh Berry, Austin Cindric, and Chad Finchum ablaze.

As such, Preece, Alex Bowman, and Bubba Wallace were brought together, with one car per manufacturer to take test drives. NASCAR’s bump to 750 horsepower aims to target boring pack racing by increasing speed and grip without adding chaos. Next season, NASCAR will implement this power bump on tracks like Bristol, Martinsville, and Richmond, hoping to spark door-to-door battles and reward smart tire management over mere survival.

Preece’s verdict landed positively amid the fatigue. “Finding the right direction,” he added, nodding to setups that balanced the new power with tire life. Another driver, Christopher Bell, is also excited about this additional power. “I’m super excited about it, and I’m glad that NASCAR and the engine builders have taken a step in the right direction,” Bell said. “It’s definitely going to play a role in the races, especially with the tires that Goodyear has been bringing… you give us more horsepower… it’s going to be a big deal.”

Bell’s hype stems from Charlotte Roval chaos last month, where cars slid everywhere, which proved that more power in a car could turn predictable ovals into thrill rides.

Preece’s words hit the reset button, and the fanbase jumped right in with their own hot takes.

NASCAR fans abuzz after horsepower boost

Optimism built fast from one fan, who suggested that a veteran who thrived under more horsepower could regain his winning momentum. “Brad probably gonna have a comeback in 2026 with the HP increase,” acknowledging Brad Keselowski‘s sharp short-track runs under bigger horsepower in older days.

Keselowski, now RFK co-owner, snagged wins at Bristol in 2012 and ’20 by mastering the tire wear on concrete. With 750 HP fueling his No. 6 Ford, fans see a shot at the playoffs in 2026, echoing how more HP flipped his season in the past.

Skepticism crept in from another voice, pointing fingers amid the hype. “I know who to blame when this package is no good,” the comment jabbed, likely eyeing NASCAR officials after Bristol’s tire failure forced this testing. That September night saw 36 lead changes but also mid-race tire swaps and burning cars, leaving teams scrambling. If the 80-hp addition will not succeed on tire wear, it could sour the very excitement Steve O’Donnell talked about in October chats.

“Don’t bother clicking. Zero information provided beyond ‘it’s cold out’ and ‘I feel like we’re finding the right direction.'” Now this reaction feels like a jab at Ryan Preece’s video update, where he did not actually talk about any data or specifications about the power bump. Fans felt it like an early 2025 test that teased fixes but delivered mixed laps. Still, that “right direction” nod from 500-mile hauls promises progress, if there will be any, and that will be seen in 2026.

Clips from the testing session stirred mixed vibes elsewhere. “The videos which were uploaded seemed promising, but definitely could do better, need at least 200 MPH on straight,” a viewer pushed back. Bristol’s straight trackside recorded a 185 mph max speed in the last race under 670 HP. Now with the power bump, max speed could reach 195 mph, per NASCAR sims, but 200 feels like a long ask without aero tweaks.

Wrapping the chatter on a high note, relief shone through in one simple share. “Preece says we’re finding the right direction…Sounds good to me. Didn’t hear anything negative,” it celebrated. After seasons of short-track slumps, this clean and straight take from a driver who logged about 500 laps feels like a win. No red flags in Preece’s rundown means the 2026 package might just deliver the edge fans crave, one lap at a time.