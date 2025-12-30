America Unites to Honor Greg Biffle’s Legacy With Remembrance Day Tribute in Charlotte

A legacy isn’t just built on 19 Cup Series wins, but in the lives touched off the track—a legacy the NASCAR community will gather to honor after the tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family.

Since then, the entire NASCAR community has been mourning and sending their prayers to the departed. Biffle was an important part of NASCAR and its legacy. After dominating victories in the lower NASCAR series, Greg Biffle moved to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2002. He raced in the series from 2002 to 2022, claiming 19 victories. He has won titles in both the NASCAR Truck Series and the Xfinity Series (then known as the Busch Series).

His Cessna lost one of the engines before landing. According to Kenny Wallace, the fact that they were running low on horsepower owing to landing might be one of the primary reasons behind the crash. The investigations regarding the same are still ongoing, so the exact reasons are still uncertain. Biffle’s legacy was such that even the President of the United States, Donald Trump, came forward to express his condolences. While the public joins together in his memory, reporter Bob Pockrass has informed them about a remembrance day tribute.

Bojangles Coliseum is set to host a public ceremony for Greg Biffle

As informed by Bob Pockrass on his official X handle, “A Gathering in Remembrance, honoring the lives lost in the Dec. 18 plane crash in Statesville, will be on the morning of January 16 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. The gathering, open to the public, will also be live-streamed. Additional details TBA.”

Imago Concord, NC – May 28, 2016: Greg Biffle (16) gets ready to practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC

Formerly known as the Charlotte Coliseum, the arena is the home of the Charlotte Checkers hockey team. The Bojangles Coliseum can host nearly 11,000 people at its best. One of the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR, Biffle has touched many lives throughout his career and life off-track. The Greg Biffle Foundation was set up by him in order to provide grants to societies conducting humane work. He was also a board member of Lake Norman Humane, helping them build their facilities. He was a hero on track to many fans, but during Hurricane Helene, he became a real-life hero, jumping in headfirst to save as many as he could.

Greg Biffle is survived by his mother, Sally Biffle, his brother, Jeffrey Biffle (Kelly), his niece and her son, Jordyn Carpenter (David) and Jack Carpenter, his niece Megan Waldron (Klynten) and her daughter Charlotte.

NASCAR has not yet recovered from its tragic loss, and something equally terrible has already hit the community again…

Denny Hamlin loses his father, Dennis Hamlin, to injuries from a fire tragedy

The runner-up of the 2025 Cup Series season, Denny Hamlin, was battling silently on his own. His parents were affected by a huge fire accident that engulfed their home. While both were able to escape at first, they still sustained a lot of serious injuries and were being treated.

Unfortunately, his father lost his life to the injuries earlier today. The driver’s life is shattered while his mother is still fighting for her life in the hospital. NASCAR legends and veterans have extended their support for Hamlin during this tough time. December is a cruel month for the NASCAR community.

We at Essentially Sports share our deepest condolences to Biffle’s family.

