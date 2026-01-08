America’s 250th Birthday Set to Receive the Ultimate Tribute From NASCAR Legend’s Son in Gen-4 Cup Car

In many ways, NASCAR has long been synonymous with stock-car racing in America. Over the years, this stock car racing competition has kept the fans intact and has delivered the country numerous moments of joy and happiness. As the United States of America is set to reach its 250th anniversary of independence this year, NASCAR has a special arrangement in place.

A former NASCAR driver, who once graced the sport, will try to achieve a special milestone in July to try to deliver the ultimate tribute to the country.

Former NASCAR driver set for ultimate tribute

Joey Arrington, son of renowned NASCAR driver and team owner Buddy Arrington, is all set to sit in the VA250. Together with NASCAR champion and Danville native Peyton Sellers, Arrington will try to reach 250 miles an hour with a car he built just for the event at Martinsville on the United States of America’s 250th birthday.

“It’s a little retro,” Arrington said about the car in a recent video on X. “The 1776, little new, it’s 2026. I can’t even begin to express how exciting it is. It makes my hair stand up when we get talking about this stuff.”

The Dodge Charger car, known as the VA250, is a part Gen4 Cup Series car, part 1970 Superbird. This VA250 is from the Virginia 250 Car Project, the brainchild of the Arrington family. It’s the same car in which It’s the same car in which Arrington set the standing stock-car world speed record of 244.9 mph in 2007.

The car resembles the old NASCAR model, but has new-generation firepower. Meanwhile, Sellers will reportedly race for the record at NASA’s 15000-foot runway, Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, situated at Merritt Island, Florida.

As the car attempts the 250 mph speed, the entire proceedings will be shot via a helicopter and cameras inside the car. The upcoming attempt is set to be Arrington’s second attempt with the custom-built car. Earlier in 2007, he tried a similar venture and ended up recording 244.9 miles an hour.

Joey and Buddy Arrington’s involvement in NASCAR and automobiles

Joey Arrington and his father, Buddy Arrington, were involved with NASCAR for decades before expanding to the automobile industry. Arrington Engines was founded by Buddy Arrington, who established the company as a specialist in high-performance racing engines.

The primary customers for their cars were NASCAR and NHRA teams. Interestingly, the most renowned and demanding teams have been the Penske, Petty, and Ganassi.

Meanwhile, Joey Arrington’s longtime engine business, Race Engines Plus, was sold and rebranded. In 2023, former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon purchased Race Engines Plus and rebranded it as SPEED Engines.

Today, Joey continues to be active in the performance and aftermarket engine market through Arrington-branded ventures like the Arrington SS.