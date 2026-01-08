brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NASCAR

America’s 250th Birthday Set to Receive the Ultimate Tribute From NASCAR Legend’s Son in Gen-4 Cup Car

BySabyasachi Biswas

Jan 8, 2026 | 6:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NASCAR

America’s 250th Birthday Set to Receive the Ultimate Tribute From NASCAR Legend’s Son in Gen-4 Cup Car

BySabyasachi Biswas

Jan 8, 2026 | 6:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

In many ways, NASCAR has long been synonymous with stock-car racing in America. Over the years, this stock car racing competition has kept the fans intact and has delivered the country numerous moments of joy and happiness. As the United States of America is set to reach its 250th anniversary of independence this year, NASCAR has a special arrangement in place.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A former NASCAR driver, who once graced the sport, will try to achieve a special milestone in July to try to deliver the ultimate tribute to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former NASCAR driver set for ultimate tribute

Joey Arrington, son of renowned NASCAR driver and team owner Buddy Arrington, is all set to sit in the VA250. Together with NASCAR champion and Danville native Peyton Sellers, Arrington will try to reach 250 miles an hour with a car he built just for the event at Martinsville on the United States of America’s 250th birthday.

“It’s a little retro,” Arrington said about the car in a recent video on X. “The 1776, little new, it’s 2026. I can’t even begin to express how exciting it is. It makes my hair stand up when we get talking about this stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodge Charger car, known as the VA250, is a part Gen4 Cup Series car, part 1970 Superbird. This VA250 is from the Virginia 250 Car Project, the brainchild of the Arrington family. It’s the same car in which It’s the same car in which Arrington set the standing stock-car world speed record of 244.9 mph in 2007.

The car resembles the old NASCAR model, but has new-generation firepower. Meanwhile, Sellers will reportedly race for the record at NASA’s 15000-foot runway, Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, situated at Merritt Island, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As the car attempts the 250 mph speed, the entire proceedings will be shot via a helicopter and cameras inside the car. The upcoming attempt is set to be Arrington’s second attempt with the custom-built car. Earlier in 2007, he tried a similar venture and ended up recording 244.9 miles an hour.

Top Stories

Jimmie Johnson Caught at Center of Fan Storm as NASCAR Controversial Rule Sparks Daytona Backlash

Dale Jr Breaks Silence on His Media Empire ‘Agony’ as He Finally Snaps Back at Fan Expectations

NASCAR Insider Shatters “New Era” Narrative, Warning Steve Phelps’ Exit Could Destabilize the Sport After Brutal Trial Fallout

Mark Martin Sounds Alarm on ‘Biggest’ On-Track Fan Moments That Killed Unfiltered NASCAR Rants

Richard Childress’ Champion Driver Joins Forces with HMS Crew Chief to Make Last Minute Chili Bowl Entry

Joey and Buddy Arrington’s involvement in NASCAR and automobiles

Joey Arrington and his father, Buddy Arrington, were involved with NASCAR for decades before expanding to the automobile industry. Arrington Engines was founded by Buddy Arrington, who established the company as a specialist in high-performance racing engines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary customers for their cars were NASCAR and NHRA teams. Interestingly, the most renowned and demanding teams have been the Penske, Petty, and Ganassi.

Meanwhile, Joey Arrington’s longtime engine business, Race Engines Plus, was sold and rebranded. In 2023, former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon purchased Race Engines Plus and rebranded it as SPEED Engines.

Today, Joey continues to be active in the performance and aftermarket engine market through Arrington-branded ventures like the Arrington SS.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved