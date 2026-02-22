“Nepo Boy at It Again”: Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Ty Faces Vicious Hate Over Atlanta Disaster

HAMPTON, GA – SEPTEMBER 07: Team Owner Joe Gibbs during qualifications for the Quaker State 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series race on September 7, 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953240907074

HAMPTON, GA – SEPTEMBER 07: Team Owner Joe Gibbs during qualifications for the Quaker State 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series race on September 7, 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953240907074

Ty Gibbs has done it again, as he set fire to Atlanta’s grass in the Cup race. Joe Gibbs’ grandson, along with Josh Berry, brought out the first caution of today’s race. During the second stage, Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry were running side by side. As Gibbs found himself a good tow behind Alex Bowman’s draft, he tried to make a lunge forward and attack the pack.

However, he clipped away at Berry’s front in the process, causing himself and Berry to spin out. Gibbs’ actions are drawing heavy criticism from the fans who are furious at him. Once again, they are raising questions about Joe Gibbs’ nepotism for his grandson.

On the other hand, Ty Gibbs feels like it wasn’t solely his mistake. He thinks that it’s merely a racing incident. For him, the move he was trying to make on Bowman was warranted, considering the speed boost he received.

“I guess the 20 made a 3-wide bottom move, and I was already committed to rolling the middle, and Berry was in there, and we collided.”

While his race was ruined, Berry doesn’t have any bone to pick with Gibbs. He attributes his crash to the nature of racing at Atlanta.

“Just tight racing there. It’s Atlanta; it’s always going to be close. I had to move up a little there to give the 20 room, and Ty made a move on the 48, and we all got together. We were close to making it through but didn’t quite make it.”

These reasons are simply not enough for the fans. The entire NASCAR community finds itself at odds with Gibbs again. They are not going to forgive him as easily as Berry did.

NASCAR fans rip into Ty Gibbs’ NASCAR future

Fans are coming together in support of Berry, who got his car wrecked. “Berry should give Gibbs a s***** in the infield care center. What a dumbass move.”

Some other fans did not shy away from calling out Ty Gibbs and his seat’s legitimacy. “Nepo boy at it again.”

On a similar note, one of the other fans mentioned Kyle Busch and his current condition at Richard Childress Racing. “⁠Kyle Busch gets to rot at RCR while his replacement constantly embarrasses his father’s legacy. Poetic.”

The fans are highly critical of the way Gibbs is running his race program and his grandson’s mistakes. They are also urging NASCAR to step in.

“NASCAR needs to revoke this kid’s license; it’s his 4th year in the Cup Series, and he still proves why he is a bust at JGR by making stupid decisions on track.” Berry and Gibbs’ altercation ended up causing a fire on the track’s infield. The fans are also angry at FOX.

There were already numerous commercials going on during the race, and the crash happened right during one of FOX’s commercials. As of now, both Gibbs and Berry are safe and are being taken to the track’s care center. NASCAR has already green-flagged the race, and 23XI Racing cars are leading the pack.

The latest crash proves that Atlanta is always going to be a difficult track. The drivers are already accustomed to pack racing at the EchoPark Speedway. However, with the winds gushing hard and destroying the handling of their cars, it is easy for them to spin out and lose control.