Brad Keselowski Receives Final NASCAR Clearance Keeping Daytona 500 Hopes Alive for 2026

Brad Keselowski’s 2026 campaign faced a crisis before it even began, with an off-season injury jeopardizing his status for the sport’s biggest stage. While early speculation about him missing the start of the season had seemingly quieted down, a separate licensing issue sidelined him for the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, reigniting doubts. But despite the mounting odds and missed seat time, Keselowski will not be withheld from the Daytona 500, as NASCAR has officially given him the green light to race.

Brad Keselowski overcomes license issues ahead of the Daytona 500

Earlier, it was reported that Keselowski was unable to renew his NASCAR license. The only possible reasoning behind the fact was that Keselowski was unable to do so owing to his injuries. In a recent announcement made by NASCAR, Brad Keselowski has been cleared to race in the Daytona 500 in 2026.

In a team release, Keselowski mentioned, “Getting cleared was a huge moment for me. You put in the work, you trust the process, but until you hear that final ‘yes,’ nothing is guaranteed. Knowing what Daytona means and how hard it would have been to miss it made this moment even bigger. I’m grateful to the medical team and to NASCAR for being thorough, and I’m excited to get back in the car.”

For the Clash, Corey LaJoie drove his No. 6 Ford in his absence for RFK Racing. Brad Keselowski has been the best driver in terms of leading the race in the last two out of four editions of the Daytona 500 race. However, he has not managed to win the race on a single instance. RFK Racing, on the other hand, has not visited the Daytona 500 victory lane for more than a decade. Their last victories in the race came during the 2009 and 2012 Cup Series seasons with Matt Kenseth.

During his official statement, Keselowski also added an inspiring quote about his personal road to recovery post the December 18 accident, which left him with a broken femur.

“This process was about discipline and patience. There were no shortcuts,” Keselowski said. “I had a poster in my workout area that said, ‘Daytona. Earned, not given,’ and that became my mindset every day. The focus was on getting stronger, improving mobility, and making sure I was truly ready to race.”

With their owner back in the car, RFK Racing also has some major updates scheduled for the upcoming season.

RFK Racing and Fastenal upgrade partnership to reflect new commitment

RFK Racing’s longtime partner, Fastenal, is reportedly upgrading their partnership with the team. According to reports, their iconic blue Fastenal scheme is going to be replaced with a new black and orange paint scheme. It will reflect their dedication to increasing awareness and engagement towards their line of safety products.

“This change is more than just a new look; it’s a strategic move to align our marketing efforts with our commitment to providing top-quality safety products to our customers. The orange and black scheme is bold and memorable, much like our Body Guard products themselves,” stated Pete Watkins, marketing strategist at Fastenal.

Previously, RFK ran a new Body Guard paint scheme at Talladega during the 2025 season. With the onset of the 2026 Cup Series championship, it is expected to be a permanent fixture on their car, team competition gear, and race hauler, with Fastenal featured in an auxiliary position.