Respect Pours in for Bubba Wallace as He Offers Financial Lifeline to Struggling NASCAR Driver

Bubba Wallace just showed why he’s one of the most respected drivers in the garage. The 23XI Racing star didn’t just offer words of encouragement to a fellow NASCAR driver fighting to keep his season alive; he backed it up with real money and challenged others to step up, too. In a sport where funding can make or break a career, one driver’s public request for help turned into a powerful moment of support. It’s easy to send a shoutout on social media. It’s a whole different story to open your wallet and lead the charge. Wallace did exactly that.

Wallace Sparks NASCAR Community Support for Brad Perez

From his official X account, Bubba Wallace quote-tweeted Brad Perez’s post and offered $15,000 in financial support. With this, he also urged his fans to join in, tagging fellow NASCAR big shots, including Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, and NASCAR team owner and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Perez, in his account, thanked his followers for the upcoming undisclosed ARCA Menards race and said he wanted an open-ride opportunity in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at venues such as Martinsville, Darlington, Charlotte, and Kansas.

“Hey everyone, I wanted to say thank you all so much for the help. The ARCA race is covered. However, the O’Reilly opportunity slipped away. Still trying to lock in some open ride opportunities for Martinsville, Charlotte, Darlington, and Kansas. Thanks again, it means the world,” Perez wrote.

Quote-tweeting this, Wallace wrote,”

“I like Martinsville. I’m in for 15k. Let’s get some more funds for my dawg here to go race! @Blaney @KevinHarvick @DaleJr.”

Notably, Dale Earnhardt Jr. runs an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team, JR Motorsports, and if all stars align perfectly, Brad Perez might sit on a JRM car at the NFPA 250 on March 28, 2026, at the Martinsville Speedway.

Perez, who hails from Hollywood, Florida, has 19 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races under his belt, and interestingly, his last race was at the same track last year — the 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville.

Additionally, the 29-year-old also drove in the Craftsman Truck Series, with five races to his name. Coming into 2026, he is also involved in ARCA Series races, driving the #10 Ford Mustang for Fast Track Racing. That said, it will be interesting to see if Brad Perez can land the ride at Martinsville.

Fans react to Bubba Wallace’s assistance on Brad Perez

A fan wrote, “In case anyone needed more proof, Bubba is a great dude.” With this, the fan mentioned how Wallace has built a reputation for backing his words with action. From pushing for NASCAR’s ban on the Confederate flag in 2020 to supporting diversity efforts and mentoring younger drivers, he has consistently used his platform beyond racing.

Echoing that sentiment, another fan wrote, “Bubba Wallace remains goated.” As the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series and a central figure at 23XI Racing, Wallace’s influence extends beyond the track. In 2020, he took a public stand against racial injustice, calling on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, a move the organization implemented shortly after.

The praise did not stop there, another fan wrote, “Perez was looking for sponsors, and a ride, and then Bubba said he’s in for 15k. I love this sport, and no one can convince me otherwise.” With this, the fan highlighted how Wallace stepped up to support a struggling driver, saying that moments like these are exactly why he loves the sport. In NASCAR’s lower series, funding remains a major hurdle, with many drivers relying heavily on sponsorship dollars just to secure a seat.

A fan wrote, “I wasn’t the biggest fan, but since you became a dad, I can really see a change, you’ve become one of the most likeable & fun person to watch, been a fan of @rajahcaruth_ since day 1 and love what has become of that young man, a good credit of that goes to you as well.” With this, the fan stated that Bubba Wallace changed after becoming a father on September 29, 2024.

Did you like Bubba Wallace’s effort for Brad Perez? Let us know.