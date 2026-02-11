Bubba Wallace Envisions a New Era for Michael Jordan’s 23XI as NASCAR Contract Deadline Arrives

When 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR in 2024, it sent ripples through the NASCAR fraternity. Filing a case against the governing body meant Michael Jordan and Bob Jenkins’ team risked their futures if they lost. However, the teams weathered the storm, found a truce, and survived one of the riskiest times in NASCAR, as Bubba Wallace, 23XI’s star driver, lauded the team effort amid going into the final year of his contract.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Bubba Wallace predicts 23XI’s positive future

Wallace appeared for a recent interview, where he opened up about 23XI Racing’s grit and determination amid a tough time. Speaking to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X, Wallace said:

“We’re always having to watch what we say, you know, I look at it from the people that showed up to work each and every day, knowing that there was something of that magnitude looming, and they still gave their effort to build us the fastest race cars, the best to their abilities, and they didn’t let that affect them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, the 32-year-old hailed NASCAR and the teams for moving away from the deadlock and finding a solution. With this, he also spoke about pushing with the team in a positive way after nearly one year of dilemma and legal tussle.

“You know, both sides were able to come together and make changes for the sport. That’s what we said from day one about this team, as we wanna be different, we wanna push for change in a positive way, and if we have to rough some feathers, so be it, but stand a hundred percent behind my team, and, thankful for the opportunity,” Wallace said.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice and Qualifying Apr 5, 2025 Darlington, South Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace 23 during practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway. Darlington Darlington Raceway South Carolina.

23XI Racing and FRM filed the lawsuit in October 2024, and after one year and two months, the two parties agreed to make a landmark settlement. Back in December last year, NASCAR, 23XI, and FRM struck a deal that will provide permanent charters to the teams, receive more revenue from international media rights, and receive an undisclosed amount for lost income while competing as uncharted entries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back on February 3, the parties filed a joint stipulation in federal court dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. The dismissal covers all claims and counterclaims, marking an official end to the lawsuit.

As the lawsuit concluded, 23XI and FRM are operating full-fledged — FRM having three full-time charters for Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, and Noah Gragson, and one part-time charter for Chandler Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, 23XI Racing, a team that ended in ninth place in 2025, will look to take the opportunity and improve its performance. This year, they will run a part-time charter for Corey Heim and three full-time charters for Tyler Reddick, Riley Herbst, and, of course, Bubba Wallace, who is in the final year of his contract.

23XI pulled in a sponsor for Bubba Wallace in the potential final year

ADVERTISEMENT

Bubba Wallace‘s contract with 23XI Racing is set to expire at the end of this season, as Wallace might leave the team as a free agent if Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin do not sign him to an extension. Wallace last signed an agreement with 23XI in 2024 on a multi-year deal.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Southern 500 Aug 31, 2025 Darlington, South Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace 23 during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Darlington Darlington Raceway South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250831_tdc_db2_040

While there is no concrete report of a contract extension as yet, 23XI made sure they attract sponsors for Wallace for the ongoing season. Robinhood, a popular investing platform, signed to sponsor Bubba Wallace and Corey Heim in the Cup and Truck Series this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will begin with Heim’s #67 truck at the Daytona 500 in the Cup Series, and then move to sponsor Wallace’s #23 car throughout the 2026 season. And this sponsorship comes just at the right time, as Wallace is hopeful for the 2026 season to be the best one yet.

“Now it’s expected. You’re supposed to run top five, top ten each and every week and so you get used to that. Your mindset changes,” Wallace explained. “You accept that second is good; we still didn’t win, we need to work harder the next week. Then when you start stringing those runs together it changes the vibe of everything. The confidence is up, the expectations get higher and higher. You’re always moving the goalpost trying to chase greatness.”

Now, with Michael Jordan’s vision and growing momentum on the track, the coming weeks could determine whether this promise of a new era turns into lasting success.