Bubba Wallace Ready to Throw Away 2026 Championship to Keep His Promise to Wife Amanda

NASCAR drivers rarely get to spend time with family, and Bubba Wallace has gone through that in 2024. He couldn’t attend his son’s birth as he was busy racing in the Hollywood Casino 400. Though it was something the couple had mutually decided, Wallace isn’t ready to repeat that. As the couple is expecting another child, this time, Bubba Wallace won’t think twice before putting his championship shot at risk.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Bubba Wallace recalls the promise made to his wife

In the recent episode of the Teardown podcast, Bubba Wallace recounted his experience from the birth of his first child. “It was actually Amanda’s call on the first one; she was like, ‘Winning is so important. I don’t see a scenario where you’re not missing it unless he came on like a Wednesday.’ But Becks is an a****** who came in at 2:00 on Sunday.”

For Bubba Wallace, 29th September 2024 was an important date. He had to finish his race and get back to his wife, who was giving birth to his first child, Becks. The situation forced Wallace to realize the gravity of the situation. Even though the couple had a mutual agreement in 2024, Wallace does not want to miss the special moment this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

His regrets stem from the answers he needs to give curious people. Many people did not know that he was racing that day. When they ask him how he felt, he is left shell-shocked for a reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I mean, look, we’ve made a decision. I have unfortunately missed the birth of my first kid. I’m not missing the second one… So, that was her call, and this goes around, I said, ‘I am not missing another one.’ Because people that don’t know that I missed ask, ‘How did you do in the room?’ I am like, ‘I wasn’t there.’

“And then you see the look on their faces, and they’re like, ‘Oh!’ I am like, ‘Yeah, I was racing, and I don’t want to do that.’ It’s fun. I lost the race that day. It’s okay; I can get another race next week. I don’t get another kid. I mean, I can, but I don’t want it. I will be missing a race when it comes down to that, and that’s final.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the birth of his second child is weeks away, the current week has been rather disappointing for Bubba Wallace.

Bubba Wallace loses lead during Daytona Duel

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23XI Racing driver was having a good time during Daytona Duel 1. In fact, he was leading the race before he ended up crashing out due to a multi-car wreck. But it was no fault of his.

Austin Dillon, who was being pushed by several cars behind him, went into the back of Bubba Wallace. The action caused him to spin out from the lead, saved only by the flaps of his Toyota Camry. The flaps prevented him from flipping out, but that was all he could do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, he overtook Joey Logano in an aggressive move to snatch the lead away from him. After the spinout, Wallace tried his best to avoid contact and only had to take new tires during the caution period. Nevertheless, it wasn’t something he would’ve liked. The race was forced into overtime due to the crash, and Wallace ended up finishing in P13 after his crash.

However, the support he has from his team boss is the primary factor that motivates him this weekend.

Recounting the advice he received from Jordan, Wallace says, “Yeah, we’ve both been fans of the sport. He’s been a fan a lot longer than I have, but we understand what it takes to be successful, and to win at this level is super hard, but when you have the right people surrounding you, then the sky’s the limit. So, put it all together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think Bubba Wallace will be able to break through from the string of disappointments he has been facing in the championship for the past 7 seasons in the Cup Series in 2026?