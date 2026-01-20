Carl Edwards’ Iconic Car Set to Return at Daytona 500 with Brad Keselowski’s RFK

For ten years straight, the #99 car was one of the most sought-after drives in the NASCAR Cup Series, delivering 40 wins to RFK Racing. Driven by none other than Carl Edwards from 2004 to 2014 under the Roush Racing banner, it was a legendary number.

Next, over the last few years, Daniel Suarez drove the #99 car for Trackhouse Racing. However, after his departure, the number lost its identity until Brad Keselowski’s team revived it with a new driver for the upcoming Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway.

#99 Returning to NASCAR with a new face

Ahead of the 2026 Daytona 500 in February, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, the team co-owned by Brad Keselowski, decided to field the fourth car for the event. Corey LaJoie, the part-time driver for RFK Racing, will take over the charge of the storied #99 car.

In recent times, LaJoie has been the source of immense trust for RFK, as the former Spire Motorsports man will act as the substitute for Keselowski in the upcoming Cook Out Clash on February 1.

As Keselowski is still recovering from a broken leg, LaJoie’s substitution acted as a significant move for him at the new team. No wonder the team decided to ‘reward’ him with a ride for the Daytona 500.

LaJoie, who has 276 Cup Series races under his belt, has multiple Daytona 500 appearances. Despite this, the 34-year-old called his upcoming entry a dream come true moment.

“This is a dream come true to get an opportunity with RFK Racing at the Daytona 500. This is, without a doubt, the best car and opportunity I’ve had at Daytona. I’m grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me,” LaJoie exclaimed.

The 34-year-old will drive the #99 Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse, as the fourth entry for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Ryan Preece (in #60 car), Chris Buescher (in #17 car), and co-owner and driver, Brad Keselowski (in #6 car) will also participate in the crown jewel race.

Brad Keselowski unraveled how the fourth car helps to make a mark

Brad Keselowski, the RFK Racing co-owner, revealed how having an extra car or fourth car in this regard helps a team find footing in the ever-evolving field of competition. With charters getting increasingly difficult to obtain, taking every chance matters.

Speaking about Corey LaJoie’s Daytona entry, and how it helps on the business standpoint, the #6 driver explained more.

“From a competition standpoint, having a fourth car gives us and Ford Racing a better chance to win the Daytona 500. It’s not just about adding another entry. Superspeedway racing is about cooperation and having an additional car allows us to be more effective in forming drafting alliances, controlling lanes, and putting ourselves in position when it matters most.”

With this, LaJoie’s #99 car became one of the seven open cars for the Daytona 500 so far. This means LaJoie will have to fight it out on the qualifying against Justin Allgaier(JRM), JJ Yeley (NY), Anthony Alfredo (Beard), Casey Mears (Garage 66), Corey Heim (23XI), and BJ McLeod (Live Fast).