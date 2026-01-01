RFK Racing’s Future Sponsorship in Doubt as $10B Sponsor Goes on Sale

RFK Racing joined hands with Castrol in 2019. Since then, they have partnered with the BP-owned oil brand for six years as of 2026. The iconic Castrol-powered car has brought multiple wins and playoff appearances to RFK Racing. They are a major sponsor and the primary engine oil partner to RFK Racing’s three-car operation in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, the recent decisions undertaken by Castrol’s owners might disrupt this bond.

RFK Racing’s Castrol sponsorship in danger

BP, which is the owner of Castrol, ended up selling 65% of its stake in the brand back on December 24, 2025. This decision was taken as a result of BP’s ongoing strategy to minimize its debt. Castrol, valued at nearly $10 billion, will help decrease a significant portion of its debt.

The firm that the stakes are sold to is Stonepeak Partners. BP wants to achieve a $20 billion divestment push, and this decision is a key step towards that goal.

“We concluded a thorough strategic review of Castrol, which generated extensive interest and resulted in the sale of a majority interest to Stonepeak,” said Carol Howle, BP interim CEO. “And with this, we have now completed or announced over half of our targeted $20 billion divestment programme, with proceeds to strengthen BP’s balance sheet significantly.”

Even though BP retains 35% of the shares in Castrol, the decisions of Stonepeak shall prevail in any situation. Now, a very important question arises in this sale–will Castrol still sponsor RFK Racing and extend their ongoing deal?

For the fans of the iconic partnership, there’s no need to panic yet. The deal, which was signed between Castrol and RFK Racing, will allow Castrol to sponsor the team for the 2026 season. The takeover itself will come into effect from 2027, as per BP’s strategy. So the team and Castrol’s new management have a long time to discuss the specifics of a new deal.

As such, there is no hurry regarding the outcome of this ownership change. However, with the recent conditions that have struck RFK…

Will Stonepeak keep sponsoring RFK Racing through Castrol?

The commitments between both RFK Racing and Castrol will end once BP gives up its ownership in 2027. After that, the team needs the confidence of Stonepeak if they want to retain a wealthy and generous sponsor like Castrol. The odds aren’t exactly in their favor, though.

In the 2025 season, the RFK Racing fleet failed to secure any wins throughout the season. Yes, RFK Racing has won two championships in the past. But if they want to gain the favor of a new management, they will have to show results that support the same.

According to Andreas Osbar, CEO of Castrol Americas, “RFK has been at the forefront of innovation, testing and winning races with our Castrol MoreCircular engine oils since 2022. Putting our products to the test in extreme racing conditions has been critical, and I’m grateful to the iconic RFK Racing team for their partnership.”

So if RFK Racing does not provide the new owners with an incentive to showcase their product, they will end up losing their stature as a profit-inducing team. No business would want to sponsor a team in NASCAR that stays at the front of the grid, leading laps on the ovals.

The situation has become ever more grave due to the injury of co-owner Brad Keselowski. Although he has confirmed that he will not miss the Daytona 500, the team needs to put their head down and focus on winning.

The exit of BP from Castrol’s throne is not a good signal for RFK Racing, and they know it very well. Do you think that the team will be able to renew its partnership under Stonepeak management, or will Castrol find a new home for 2027?