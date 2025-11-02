Chase Elliott Sets Things Straight for NASCAR 2026 After Playoff Embarrassment

Chase Elliott’s 2025 season was not his best, but it had good potential for a title run. His Atlanta win in the summer locked his playoff spot early. But the postseason didn’t go easy on him, especially after an embarrassing DNF at Talladega. Heading into Martinsville, Elliott entered with a do-or-die situation, but even his solid third-place finish wasn’t enough to reach the Championship 4. Post-race, he kept it real: “We just weren’t quite good enough.”

But this elimination hit hard for a fan-favorite driver who’s been a champion before. Missing his title chance, Elliott knows the offseason is going to feel heavy with all the things he could’ve done differently in the playoffs. But with 2026 on the horizon, he realizes how he needs to change his approach.

Chase Elliott maps out 2026 path

In a candid chat shared by Frontstretch on their X post, Chase Elliott turned his focus forward. “It’s been a couple of years where the winner of the race hadn’t been the winner of the championship now,” he said. “So, certainly all within reach, and look forward to trying to end on a high note.” This is a nod to recent trends where winning the final race didn’t always crown champs, like how Ryan Blaney finished second in 2023’s championship race at Phoenix but still won the title.

Next season @chaseelliott wants to qualify better, says his approach likely won't change no matter the points system. #NASCAR

pic.twitter.com/Wo8TffP5z0

— Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) November 1, 2025

This underscored his belief that consistency could flip the script. Elliott’s 2025 stats backed the frustration. Four top-5s in the playoffs, but one wreck in Talladega changed the game. Towards, Stage 1 end, at turn three, an awkward bump from Erik Jones sent Noah Gragson into AJ Allmendinger’s door, which also resulted in Elliott’s DNF.

Elliott didn’t dwell on the ’embarrassment’ part. Instead, he dissected it. When pressed on key steps for 2026, he zeroed in on qualifying, “The qualifying thing, I feel like, has been a struggle for us. I thought that’s gotten a lot better over the past couple months. So hopefully that trend continues.”

Qualifying indeed has been his biggest struggle. He has an average start of 16.1, which has barely improved this year. He just had one pole at Dover, but quite some post-30th-place qualifications this season.

The core strategy stays simple for Elliott. Pace and execution. “I think the keys are, you know, still having pace and executing races and doing all those things and controlling all the things that you can within your reach,” he explained. “So that doesn’t change.”

This mindset shift promises no overhauls, just a bit sharper focus. With 2020’s title under his belt, where he overcame early playoff stumbles, Elliott’s 2026 roadmap feels battle-tested. It’s about turning variables like tire wear into edges, especially as NASCAR eyes playoff format tweaks for ’26.

Yet even in defeat, Elliott’s team spirit shone through, setting the stage for what’s next at Phoenix.

Elliott names his champions

Hendrick Motorsports‘ playoff run boiled down to family ties at Phoenix. With Elliott sidelined, Kyle Larson and William Byron carried the team banner into the finale. Elliott, a proud Hendrick Motorsports driver since his debut in 2015, didn’t hide his pride. “The effort everybody at Hendrick Motorsports put into these cars and just trying to bring our very best here… We got two cars into the Championship Four, and hopefully one of them can get it done,” he shared post-Martinsville. This reflection of Elliott hit deep, as his third-place effort at Martinsville gave everything, but Byron’s win propelled the 24 car forward.

Elliott’s backing his teammates in the finale went beyond words; it’s rooted in shared garage battles. Larson, his 2021 champ teammate, dominated with consistent top-ten runs in 2025, including three early wins that eased playoff pressure. Byron, meanwhile, surged late; his Martinsville masterclass with 304 laps led proved the No. 24’s aero tweaks paid off.

Elliott saw it firsthand: “William (Byron) and the No. 24 team did a great job and capitalized on a fast Saturday; they put themselves in a good spot and got it done.” Elliott praised Byron‘s run and teammates for the win despite knowing this win would eliminate him from the finals. For Elliott, it’s motivation for the next season, armed with lessons from the mishaps that kept him out of the championship four.