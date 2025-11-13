Where Do NASCAR Private Jets Go During Off-Season? Joe Gibbs Camp Answers

As the on-track action ends in the Phoenix finale, the ever-curious NASCAR fans wonder about the on-air action. In the off-season, drivers often spend time with their families. But as teams are preparing for the next season, what happens to the NASCAR jets?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

These planes airlift over 60 crew members weekly to tracks from Daytona to Dover, logging thousands of miles on Bombardier CRJ-700s and Challenger 604s. These jets are mostly owned by outfits like Joe Gibbs Racing to ease travel hassles and beat commercial delays. Fans track all these movements, but what about the off-season? That’s where curiosity peaks. And JGR’s just peeled back the curtain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintenance mode takes flight

In a candid JGR employee reel, a team employee dove into the off-season routine of these planes. “So, a common question we get asked is, where do the planes go during the offseason? They typically go into a heavy maintenance cycle. They’ll do the 12-month inspection all the way up to, like, a 60-month inspection,” the employee shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Gibbs Racing (@joegibbsracing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The off-season isn’t break time for the planes; it’s their maintenance time, ensuring FAA compliance and peak safety for the 2026 grind. JGR’s planes, which airlifted pit crews from one side of the country to the other, now head to specialized shops for engine teardowns, avionics upgrades, and structural checks that can stretch for weeks or even months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotlighting their arsenal, the employee laid out the lineup: “In our inventory we have two CRJ-700s. They seat approximately 60 people. And we have two Challenger 604s. They’re private jets. And we have a Bell 427 helicopter.” These aren’t luxuries; they’re lifelines. The CRJ-700s, like 23-year-old N520JG, carry bulk crews at low altitude.

Challengers 604s handle executive runs. JGR invests in these planes because the Cup Series demands it. 36 races across 20 states demand these planes, as they will save days of driving, plus they are quick. Back in the 2025 playoffs, owner Joe Gibbs underscored this edge: “We actually have our own airplane, so as part of being on the pit crew, you get to travel on one of our planes to and from the racetrack.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That perk covered hotels too for remote spots like Sonoma, fueling loyalty amid title chases. Without it, as rival Richard Childress once noted, you’d lose weeks to airports, and these weeks are important, so they should be better spent tweaking setups.

Right now, destinations tell the tale of precision care. One Challenger’s in Nebraska for a quick check; the other’s bound for Wichita, Kansas, for deeper digs. The heli lifts off to Piney Flats in February, a CRJ to Illinois, and another settles in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

These spots are home to certified MROs like Textron Aviation, which target everything from corrosion fixes to software flashes, prepping for another 190 pilot hours yearly. It’s why JGR holds four fixed-wing craft plus a chopper.

ADVERTISEMENT

With planes fixed for tweaks, JGR eyes fresher skies ahead, similar to the fresh looks turning heads on pit row.

COOFANDY fuels Bell’s style on the fast track

Christopher Bell‘s No. 20 Toyota finished P7 at Martinsville, blending grit with flair thanks to COOFANDY’s kit as the official apparel sponsor. The brand wove its “Dress the Journey, Dress the Win” vibe into the weekend, from pink-colored pace cars nodding to Breast Cancer Awareness to a booth packed with model cars and racing swag. Girls who were dressed as victory angels in blended gear waved flags trackside, motivating Bell’s steady laps amid the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-race buzz centered on resilience over ribbons. “Just as COOFANDY interprets ‘Dress the Win,’ it belongs not only to the glorious moment of crossing the finish line but also shines through every all-out effort along the journey,” the partnership release captured. Bell and founder Joe Gibbs combined at a meet-and-greet, snapping pics with fans.

As JGR No. 20 Team Driver Christopher Bell’s official apparel sponsor, COOFANDY was deeply involved throughout, integrating its brand ethos… into every segment. This collab empowers the hustle, motivating Bell to strive under pressure, much like Bell’s climb from dirt tracks to Cup contender since 2021.