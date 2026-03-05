Controversial Female Driver Teases Cup Series Debut Weeks After Getting Hate From NASCAR Fans

Natalie Decker’s season-opening O’Reilly race at Daytona certainly didn’t go as planned. Racing for Joey Gase Motorsports, not only was she unable to finish the race, but she also found herself involved in a bad crash with Sam Mayer. Since then, multiple incidents on and off the track have led to the fans turning against her. Even though it seems against the odds, right now, Decker is not ready to give up as she reveals her future goals.

Natalie Decker reveals Daytona return in summer

Despite what happened, Natalie Decker might be planning a Daytona return. This time, however, she suggests that she might make her Cup Series debut. In a recent video released on Instagram, Decker and her husband can be seen conversing about the same.

While the duo was watching Cup qualifying, her husband said that she could be one of those superstars racing at the level of NASCAR. As Natalie Decker goes on to reveal how it is her dream, her husband drops a bombshell message:

“We’re working on it. Maybe not the 500 this year, obviously. But summer race.”

With that, the duo suggests that Natalie Decker may mark her Cup Series debut at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this year. However, the duo did not reveal many details about the same.

As of right now, it is still a suggestion on their part, and there is no confirmation or news about Decker finding herself sponsors or a team that is ready to lend her a ride.

For now, things do not look good for her. The entire fanbase was against her owing to her comments against Sam Mayer. They also did not like her controversial picture with comedian Bert Kreischer.

Although when she was in hot water, veteran and analyst Kenny Wallace supported her furiously.

“Shame on all of you. You know that’s a human being, right? And when she was on her radio, she wasn’t talking to you; she was talking to her team. And as far as pulling her fire suit down, I’m sure if she had to take it back, she would.”

Despite all this, Natalie Decker’s future in NASCAR is not going dark anytime soon. She also has positive news for the upcoming season.

Natalie Decker confirms NOAPS participation in 2026

While her plans for a Cup Series debut are still in progress, she does have a set path for the 2026 season in the NOAPS.

In an interview with Samantha Busch, Decker reveals that her sponsor T.N. Dickinson is already agreeing to help her for two more races. She has confirmed that she will participate in the Bristol and Talladega races.

Moreover, Decker also revealed that her 2026 schedule is going to be one of her best NOAPS schedules. She might end up participating in up to 5 NOAPS races this season.

It is much better than her previous two seasons in the NOAPS, when she couldn’t turn up to many events.

Decker has yet to post a top-10 in any of her races in the NOAPS so far. Her best finish in the series came at the 2024 Daytona season opener, racing for DGM Motorsports.

Compared to the NOAPS, Decker was far more successful in the NASCAR Truck Series, where she ran a full-time program for two years. Her best finish came at Daytona in 2020 with Niece Motorsports. She posted a P5 finish, becoming the highest-finishing female racer in the history of NASCAR.

No matter her situation, Decker is ready to leave it all behind in the hope of a better season this year. All eyes will be on her if she does make the cut to the Coke Zero Sugar 400.