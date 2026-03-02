“It’s Time for Change”: Michael Jordan Rattles Rick Hendrick & Co. Issuing Stern Warning After Creating History

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thanks to Tyler Reddick, Michael Jordan is experiencing a level of success in NASCAR he has never seen before. Three wins in the first three races of the season were enough to make a statement, as Jordan’s team sent a subtle but powerful message to Hendrick Motorsports and the rest of the sport’s heavy hitters.

MJ delivers a warning for top teams

Following the conclusion of the COTA Cup Series race, where Tyler Reddick created history by winning the first three races of the season, Jordan called for a change. Going by his words, one would say that the NBA legend is hinting at the end of Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske’s dominance in NASCAR.

“It’s time for change, time for change,” Jordan said. “And the guys feel the same thing. Tyler came in with the most pressure. I guess everybody expected him, or he had a chance to win three in a row. That’s the hardest one to win, you know? He kept to his strategy, and man, the guys put together a great car, man.”

Following this, the 23XI Racing co-owner lauded the Reddick crew chief and the entire #45 car crew for delivering a race-winning car. With this, he also mentioned the threat Shane van Gisbergen brings to road courses.

“And I think Billy did an unbelievable job in calling the game, calling the race. And Tyler did a good job. He beat good competition. I mean, when you see SVG coming back there, you get a little nervous, but I think he had him covered pretty much the whole day,” he further added.

Notably, Jordan’s statement comes after Rick Hendrick’s team failed to perform this season and continue their legacy as one of the most feared teams on the grid. They not only failed to contend for wins this season but also did not deliver strong, noteworthy results. On top of that, Kyle Larson of HMS, the defending champion, was barely in contention in the last three races.

Tyler Reddick made history as the 23XI Racing driver became the first competitor in NASCAR history to win the first three races of a season. After opening the year with victories at Daytona and Atlanta, he followed it up with a win at COTA, an impressive turnaround after a winless 2025 campaign.

After securing the pole on Saturday, Reddick appeared in control late in the race. Although he was outside the top 10 in Stages 1 and 2, the No. 45 driver delivered when it mattered most in the final stage. With the victory, Reddick earned his 11th career Cup Series win and his third consecutive win to start the season.

On his way to the checkered flag, Reddick held off Shane van Gisbergen, widely regarded as one of the top road course racers in NASCAR. Van Gisbergen entered Sunday with added momentum following his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win the previous day.

Riding that confidence, van Gisbergen pressured Reddick throughout the closing laps. However, the No. 45 driver stayed composed and guided his Toyota Camry XSE to victory, adding another win for 23XI Racing and team co-owner Michael Jordan in 2026.

Tyler Reddick reacts after latest win

Following his third win in as many races, an emotional Tyler Reddick reflected on the milestone. Speaking to the media after the race, the No. 45 driver struggled to contain his excitement.

“Big-time moments have happened for me in 2026,” Reddick said. “I’ve never won back-to-back in my career. I don’t know how many times I’ve won three in a row in my lifetime. To turn the corner and make 2026 a great year… and to get my second win here… and have to hold off Shane, we’ll keep it going as long as we can.”

Reddick and Shane van Gisbergen crossed the line first and second, respectively. Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, AJ Allmendinger, and Denny Hamlin completed the top 10.