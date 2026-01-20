Cup Star Concedes ‘Inferiority’ to Global Names as Rolex 24 Leaves Him Humbled

When it comes to stock car racing across all three series, the drivers of the Cup Series are the best in business. They are the most paid, most talented, and often most experienced. However, compared to global racing drivers, especially those with experience racing in multiple series worldwide, the Cup drivers are barely a match.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Interestingly, this is something AJ Allmendinger, the veteran Cup Series star, acknowledged recently. Ahead of the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona, the NASCAR driver conceded himself ‘inferior’ as he hailed his fellow teammates from Endurance Racing. However, was Allmendinger too humble with his admission?

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR star praised Endurance stars

As a driver, AJ Allmendinger boasts extensive experience in stock car racing. He has over 600 stock car racing experiences, 40 Champ Car and six IndyCar race entries.

Despite this, the driver from Santa Clara, California, has shown ample humility with his admission.

Speaking about his upcoming teammates for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, he said, “It’s like I’m in awe to be around these guys; they know what it’s like to lead and be great. I don’t know if I can even say what it feels like, maybe at times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also mentioned how he wants to help the team with his talent, without wrecking the car.

Allmendinger will have three teammates at the upcoming endurance race at Daytona — Scott Dixon, Tom Blomqvist, and Colin Braun. And the NASCAR star was in full appraisal mode for Dixon, the six-time IndyCar champion, and most importantly, the four-time Rolex 24 champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I am in awe of being around these guys. Being around them is like being on and always trying to pick their brain. And you know the biggest thing is to be back between the November test and here, the camaraderie. But you know the track’s one thing and going to dinner with the guys is another,” he further added.

Endurance races are undoubtedly one of the toughest races in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drivers have to stay in one place for hours and drive the hybrid cars at ultra-high speeds. This not only needs supreme precision, but also tests the driver’s resilience.

Now, while Allmendinger can be all modest with his upcoming teammates, his results speak for themselves.

A former winner of the Rolex 24 event, AJ Allmendinger, also has 21 NASCAR wins and five Champ Car wins to his name. And coming into 2026, AJ Allmendinger will return to the Rolex 24 at Daytona after a five-year hiatus.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will race for the Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian, and drive the Acura ARX-06. Interestingly, the Kaulig star will have another NASCAR colleague, ready to compete with him at the Endurance event.

Trackhouse Racing star set to compete in Rolex 24 at Daytona

The Trackhouse Racing Cup Series driver Connor Zilisch is all set to drive in the 2026 edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The NASCAR driver who took the stock car circuit by storm last year will compete in this endurance format for the first time in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Zilisch tries a new racing format, his experience grows wider.

Speaking about the change in ride, and how he is looking to take a win here, Zilisch shared, “I think the biggest thing is the hybrid system. It changes a lot of how you drive and all the controls inside the cockpit. Also, the competitiveness — every driver in GTP belongs there. They’re all really, really talented, and the teams are also very, very competitive. So yeah, it’s exciting to get to race for an overall win.”

Connor Zilisch will drive the Cadillac V-Series.R for the Cadillac Whelen team under the GTP category. His teammates are Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, and Frederik Vesti.