Cup Star’s HMS Seat in Trouble for NASCAR 2026 Despite Consistency, FOX Analyst Warns

Consistency might not always be the key, especially in NASCAR coming into 2026. Given how competitive stock car racing has become over the last few years, a driver needs to deliver their best each season to safeguard their seat. And when it comes to the Cup Series, the competition is far more intense, especially for a certain Hendrick Motorsports driver, according to renowned NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass.

Consistency isn’t enough for Hendrick Motorsports star

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass recently sat down to discuss how difficult things have become for Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman, who might be on the hot seat if the No. 48 team does not improve its performance in 2026.

“I think you look at Bowman and say, is he on the hot seat?” Pockrass said in a recent interview with Beating and Banging on YouTube. “You look at this Chase format, you’re like, gosh, he’ll be in the top 16 in points, right? So, he won’t be on this bubble of ‘Did he get a win and will he get in?’ So, I think this format probably helps him as far as like having the knowledge he probably will be safe when it comes to playoffs.”

ALEX BOWMAN makes his way through Turn 3 during Stage 2 of Sunday Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

It’s true that the new format will surely work in his favor this year. In fact, last year, he was the only one along with Tyler Reddick to qualify for the playoffs on points.

With this, Pockrass also discussed how Bowman has delivered consistent performances in the past few years. The #48 driver has qualified for the playoffs four times in the last four years and finished the season in ninth place in the last two years. Despite this, he can face the axe if Hendrick Motorsports can find another name, such as Tyler Reddick, to replace him.

“It [Bowman’s HMS stay] could depend on a guy like Tyler Reddick. Does he want to stay at 23XI? Where does he see that program going? Who is willing to wave potentially a bigger check in front of him? Right. And so, it might not totally be in Bowman’s hands right, it could depend on what other drivers do.”

Reddick of 23XI Racing is another consistent driver, but like Bowman, he too couldn’t enjoy a win last year. However, compared to Bowman, Reddick has an edge in race wins over the last five years — eight for Reddick, six for Bowman. On top of that, he finished the 2024 season as a runner-up.

Team owner Rick Hendrick has also taken big steps to fix this issue. For the upcoming season, the No. 48 team will see an entirely new staff except for Alex Bowman, crew chief Blake Harris, and spotter Kevin Hamlin.

Bowman himself has acknowledged the issue. “There’s no secret last year was a big struggle for us, and we’ve made an immense amount of changes to try to be better for 2026.”

On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s organization can keep Reddick on the team. Given how they have been excelling lately on the business side of things, it should not be hard.

23XI received a major boost ahead of the 2026 Daytona 500

Prior to the biggest race of the season, Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing received a major sponsorship boost. Xfinity, 23XI’s longtime partner, agreed to extend its partnership on Wallace’s #23 car as its primary sponsor for the 2026 season.

Xfinity’s extension ahead of the Daytona 500 is a huge win for a team like 23XI, which has not tasted any success in recent times, especially after their involvement in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

“Having Xfinity on the car for the Daytona 500 and doing more with our team for the 2026 season is an incredible honor,” Wallace said. “What really excites me is how this partnership gives fans a front-row seat to everything we do. They’re right there for every mile of the season, celebrating the milestones, and feeling like part of the team. Xfinity’s support gives us the resources to compete at the sport’s biggest stages while keeping fans at the heart of every race.”

Bubba Wallace has a number of sponsors this season. Besides Xfinity, he also has Hardee’s, Robinhood, United States Air Force, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Leidos, and Mobil 1, among many others.