Daniel Suarez’s Wife Julia Dragged Into Verbal Spat With Dale Jr. Camp Over Heated Post-Race Fight

“Get out of here… you got fired. Go!” The fans’ memories are still fresh with the latest fight between Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But while this incident was happening on track, another weird altercation took place between Daniel Suarez’s wife and Dale Jr.’s employees from Dirty Mo Media.

Julia Piquet calls out Dale Jr. camp over social media comment

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While Denny Hamlin and co. were celebrating, former teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez found themselves engaged in a scuffle. Chastain was taking a dig at Suarez’s fallout with Trackhouse Racing while shoving him away.

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“But what will Julia say?” It seems like Dirty Mo Media’s social media admin was taking a silly jab at her owing to her strong opinions in support of her husband. Naturally, Piquet was furious at this move.

“Tag me when you mention me, you whimp.” Piquet aptly called out Dirty Mo Media for dragging her name in between for no reason. But just when you think that was it, the media company continued with another response.

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In another jab, Dirty Mo Media tried to give her a spellcheck for misspelling the word ‘wimp,’ tweeting, “*wimp @JuliaPiquet”. And they made sure to tag her this time.

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“Sorry… keeping the spelling perfect across five languages gets tricky sometimes,” was Piquet’s response. And that’s where it ended.

Piquet has always been vocal about her husband and his NASCAR career. Earlier, she had gained a lot of spotlight for speaking up against Trackhouse Racing for potentially sabotaging her husband in his sole playoff appearance. Recently, she also took a subtle dig at his former team after Suarez topped the timesheets at Phoenix.

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The Spire Motorsports driver was rather meek and unsuccessful in his final years at Trackhouse. In contrast, his new start with Spire seems to be looking far better, which Julia was celebrating. Julia had also said she wasn’t afraid of speaking her opinions. It seems that Dirty Mo Media was taking a light-hearted jab at her habit of standing by her husband and speaking her mind.

But it didn’t end up being that way, and they ended up offending her with their post. For now, there have been no updates about the situation from either end.

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While this face-off was happening on social media, let’s have a look at what Daniel Suarez has to say about his heated discussion with Ross Chastain.

Suarez writes off Chastain as a “two-faced” teammate

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When asked about his fight with Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez explained that Chastain was angry about their cars getting too close for comfort on track earlier in the race.

While Suarez says he was trying to have a conversation with him, Chastain tried to undermine him for his failure to secure a seat with Trackhouse Racing. It’s clear that Suarez did not like that jab at all.

“He just said something. Our relationship has always been a little weird, almost like a little bit two-faced on his part for some reason, and today I saw actually what I thought he had in his mind for a while.

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“I mean, I don’t have any hard feelings for anyone. I am doing my thing, having a great time, and it’s just sad that he thinks that way. At the end of the day, this is not my first rodeo; I have been through a lot to be able to get to this point, and that’s just who I am.”

It is clear from his words and expressions during the interview that Suarez was slightly hurt and taken aback by his former teammate’s words.

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While they have shared some on-track incidents in the past in their time together, there wasn’t any major indication of bad blood between them that was public. However, the latest fight does end up raising questions about his exit from the team.