Dale Jr. & Fans Unite to Pay Respects as FOX Broadcaster’s 57 Years of Service in NASCAR Get Recognition

When it comes to a person’s unparalleled dedication to NASCAR that spanned nearly half a century, only two names come to mind — Richard Petty and Mike Joy. While Petty is an undisputed leader in the Cup Series with over 200 wins, Joy is no less when broadcasting is concerned, as he has 46 Daytona 500s to his name. Now, coming into 2026, NASCAR acknowledged Joy’s incredible contribution to the sport and presented him with an award, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and fans celebrated the same.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s recognition of Mike Joy

Known for his gripping voice and high-energy commentary, Joy has attracted fans to this sport for nearly half a century! The upcoming Daytona 500 is set to be his 47th Daytona coverage, a staggering feat.

The 2026 edition of the race, which is going to be the 68th Daytona 500 in the history of NASCAR, will also be his 57th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crediting him for his incredible achievement, NASCAR has decided to reward him with the Myers Brothers Award, regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the stock car racing fraternity. The governing body announced the winner last year during the prize distribution ceremony.

However, Joy was not there, and as a result, NASCAR will present him with the trophy ahead of the Great American Race this weekend. With that said, one should expect to hear him on FOX Sports just like every other year.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago Bildnummer: 09509256 Datum: 20.01.2012 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

JAN 20, 2012: Mike Joy during the NASCAR Motorsport USA Hall Of Fame Inductions. NASCAR Motorsport USA JAN 20 Hall Of Fame Inductions – Class Of 2012.

Combined with deep technical knowledge, historical context, and an authoritative tone, Mike Joy comes with unmatched experience. Prior to FOX, Joy worked as a reporter for CBS and ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, he is the play-by-play commentator for FOX Sports, and has former NASCAR stars Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick as his color analysts. Besides this, Joy also serves as an expert analyst for A&E Networks’ History Channel and FYI live TV collector car auctions.

All in all, Mike Joy is a NASCAR veteran with a voice and experience like no other. No wonder Dale Earnhardt Jr. and company gathered to celebrate the TV sports announcer from Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans celebrate as NASCAR lauds Mike Joy’s efforts

Taking to his official X account, Dale Earnhardt Jr. quote-tweeted Jeff Gluck’s post on X. He wrote, “This is an incredible award. Deserving for Mike. What an honor,” shedding light on the veteran broadcaster’s work spanning nearly half a century.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike Joy, Larry Mac and DW were a big reason why I fell in love with NASCAR over 20 years ago. Congrats Mike! Looking forward to another season with you and the crew,” one fan wrote, congratulating Joy on his accolade, along with naming him, Larry Mac, and Darrell Waltrip as inspirations for choosing NASCAR.

Another fan hailed Mike Joy and termed him the best. He wrote, “One of the best in the business! Congrats @mikejoy500.”

“Congrats @mikejoy500 ! Enjoy your everlasting impact on NASCAR. look forward to each and every Sunday just to hear you call the race,” wrote another fan, emphasizing how important Joy’s impact was in the most prominent form of stock car racing over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations Mike! I’ve learned so much about racing and cars from watching you over the past few decades calling races and at car shows/auctions. Well deserved!” wrote one, crediting Joy for all his knowledge about cars, motorsports, and all things NASCAR.