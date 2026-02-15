NASCAR Fans Move to Tears as Denny Hamlin Goes Unfiltered on Father’s Tragedy in FOX Tribute

FOX Sports’ dedicated documentary on Denny Hamlin’s father left fans in tears as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver opened up about a dark chapter of his life. Dennis Hamlin, the father of the renowned Cup Series star, succumbed to death recently, and FOX Sports covered his story and the sacrifices he made for the family.

Ahead of the 2026 Daytona 500, FOX Sports aired a documentary on television, in which the JGR star discussed his father’s impact on his life and NASCAR career. During this time, he recalled how Hamlin Sr. had to sell the family home twice and sell classic cars to fund his son’s racing career.

In the documentary, Hamlin also stated how he and his father shared a common dream of a Cup Series championship, something the #11 driver failed to achieve while Dennis Hamlin was alive. Interestingly, Dennis Hamlin, who is no longer in this world, also vowed to smoke a cigar gifted by Michael Jordan, a friend and co-owner of the JGR star, if Hamlin won the Cup Series title.

However, a tragic incident on December 28, 2025, changed Denny Hamlin’s course of life when Dennis Hamlin’s family home caught fire, killing him and injuring his wife. Hamlin Sr. died after suffering burns, while Mary Lou Hamlin also suffered critical injuries, but she survived.

Prior to his father’s death, Denny Hamlin revealed that his father suffered from a terminal illness, which brings out the fact that the 2025 Cup Series season was perhaps the last time Dennis Hamlin could have seen his son picking up the prestigious NASCAR trophy.

As Hamlin’s father is resting in peace, his mother decided to accompany him at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, where the JGR star geared up to secure his fourth win in the Great American Race.