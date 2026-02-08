Denny Hamlin Left Empty-Handed as Dale Jr.’s 19-YO Prodigy Claims Richard Petty’s Prestigious Honor

Considering the heroics from Denny Hamlin in the 2025 season, and how close he came to the title, many expected him to win the Richard Petty Driver of the Year award. If not him, the next bet was on the title-winner Kyle Larson. However, there was another champion lurking in their shadows. His rapid progress in stock car racing has been the talk of the town. With an insane debut in the O’Reilly Auto Parts series, he stole the Driver of the Year award from Hamlin, despite having lost in the finale just like the latter.

Yet another loss for Hamlin

On February 7, Connor Zilisch was awarded the Richard Petty Driver of the Year award by the NMPA. His name is going to be engraved permanently in the trophy and displayed at the NMPA Hall of Fame at Darlington. This is the second consecutive year that an Xfinity (now O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series driver has received the award.

For Hamlin, it marked another frustrating near-miss in a season already filled with what-ifs. After watching the championship slip away, he now saw one of stock car racing’s most respected honors go to a rising teenager instead.

In Zilisch’s defense, he was indeed competing on a different level throughout the season in 2025, with ten wins. But he wasn’t one-sided in the award contention.

Dale Jr.’s prodigy had to face intense competition from champions like Kubota High Limit Racing champion Rico Abreu, NHRA Top Fuel competitor Brittany Force, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Corey Heim, Formula One champion Lando Norris, and NHRA Funny Car champion Austin Prock.

Zilisch only edged ahead with one vote against Palou and two votes against Denny Hamlin. With this, he continues the tradition of a NASCAR Tier-2 driver triumphing against the likes of IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 drivers.

Before Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier was the one to win the Richard Petty Driver of the Year award. He won it in 2024 after claiming the Xfinity Series championship title. Now, Zilisch will get to share the Hall of Fame trophy with the likes of Max Verstappen, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, and other legendary drivers from all over the world.

But even a prestigious trophy like this hasn’t changed Zilisch’s mindset even slightly. He is still being careful and assessing the daunting tasks ahead of him. The hype created around him is serious enough to make him feel the weight of his responsibilities.

Zilisch on the difficulty level of the Cup Series

Naturally, every veteran driver has advice for Connor Zilisch ahead of his debut season in the Cup Series. His teammates at Trackhouse Racing are more than happy to welcome the possibility of him claiming his first win in the Cup Series in 2026.

There are multiple examples of drivers like Ty Gibbs, Austin Dillon, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who were unable to translate their success from the junior series into instant hits in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Connor Zilisch wants to avoid that scenario altogether. “I think after 10 to 15 guys that have done it have told me that, I think that’s when it finally starts to sink in, and you realize that ‘OK, maybe these guys aren’t lying to me.’

“I’ve definitely gotten some great advice from a lot of people. But overall, I’d say the biggest thing is just to not let the stress and pressure of racing at the highest level overcome the amount of life lessons and the enjoyment of living out your dream.”

The 19-year-old rookie is already set to battle against the veterans with an equal mindset in 2026. For Zilisch, the upcoming season will be an important turn in his career. If he can ride the same high and win races this year, Connor Zilisch will be able to etch his name among the very best.