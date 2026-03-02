Ex-FOX Broadcaster Speaks Out Against Fans as Michael Jordan Accused of Grave Conspiracy Theory

NASCAR Teambesitzer MICHAEL JORDAN beobachtet das Training seiner Teams während des NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race auf dem Phönix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, Nordamerika NASCAR team owner, MICHAEL JORDAN, watches his teams practice during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, United States of America Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxArce/Grindst ibxiqx12959991.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

NASCAR Teambesitzer MICHAEL JORDAN beobachtet das Training seiner Teams während des NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race auf dem Phönix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, Nordamerika NASCAR team owner, MICHAEL JORDAN, watches his teams practice during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, United States of America Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxArce/Grindst ibxiqx12959991.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

Tyler Reddick’s impressive three-peat victory is a legendary moment in NASCAR, the first in 77 years. However, his latest achievement is already creating controversy in NASCAR, with many fans conspiring that some kind of foul play is involved in this record by Michael Jordan and his team. But Kenny Wallace has come forward to thwart such baseless claims.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Reddick earns the backing of Kenny Wallace

Kenny Wallace was extremely furious at the fans for trying to downplay Reddick’s achievement. The theories suggesting that NASCAR is letting 23XI Racing win because of their lawsuit are very popular. However, Wallace has no mercy for the fans who believe in such news.

“23XI. They sue NASCAR, and NASCAR lets them win everything. Did you make it through school? Did you make it through high school? Did you go to the black helicopter conspiracy school…? ”

ADVERTISEMENT

As he calms down, Wallace goes to explain why Reddick won the three races in a row. It all starts with positioning himself in the right place at the right time.

In the very first race at Daytona, Reddick was nowhere near the lead. In fact, he did not lead even a single lap before his victory. It was because Chase Elliott was in contention for the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, the last-moment crash collected multiple drivers up front, letting Reddick breeze past for the win. Similarly, he was not in a position to win in Atlanta, but his teammate’s mistake gave him a chance to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT



COTA, on the other hand, was purely Reddick using racecraft to master the track and beat Shane van Gisbergen.

In the final laps, it was visible that SVG was racing to his utmost limit in order to catch Tyler Reddick. However, his Trackhouse Chevy simply did not have enough power to triumph over the much superior Toyota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Wallace addresses his COTA dominance. “In the 77-year history of NASCAR, Tyler Reddick truly wins races all by himself with his talent. And he won all three races with his talent.

“And for your little conspiracy theory, everybody, it just doesn’t hold right. Because he won these races from 25th in Atlanta. Came upto third, put himself to sit and run long and they moved out of the way, and there he was … ”

ADVERTISEMENT

To accuse 23XI and NASCAR of cheating or fixing the races does not sound viable. The theory ignores every situation that the team has gone through in the current season.

Reddick was driving incredibly amazingly at COTA. He held off Ryan Blaney for 25 laps in stage 2 and did not commit a single mistake under pressure from SVG in the final laps. The road course master himself accepted his defeat and even praised Reddick for utterly thwarting his advances.

“Just following Tyler, his driving was immaculate and his car was very good, too,” SVG said after the race. “I tried but didn’t quite have enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in the previous two races, Reddick was incredibly self-aware. If he did not drive carefully and squeeze his way past, he would get caught up in the wrecks. Atlanta was not his race. However, if Bubba Wallace does not drive perfectly and gives him a free pass, then why would Reddick refuse the same? Let’s break down his speed at COTA.

Why was Tyler Reddick so fast at COTA?

It all starts with the first lap of the race itself. Initially, Reddick misjudged the pace and fell behind the order. After his team understood the track’s needs, they adjusted his setup accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second stage, Reddick was able to conquer Ryan Blaney without missing his mark. As a result, he was ahead of Blaney and getting all the clean air he needed. This meant that Reddick only needed to race cautiously while being chased by Blaney.

The Team Penske driver came close to him many times, but Reddick’s maneuvers were pitch-perfect through the turns. In the final stage, he showed his true colors in front of Gisbergen.

Tyler Reddick’s ride was far superior to SVG’s car. His car’s handling and power delivery were much better than SVG’s No. 97. From the first laps themselves, the audience saw SVG struggling in the Trackhouse car. So it was not a surprise that he was trying to get it to work somehow.

In every turn, SVG was fighting the car to keep it competitive. Meanwhile, Reddick was using the clean air ahead of him to his advantage. He only needed to nurse his tires to keep the degradation low and ride just fast enough to maintain his lead.

COTA’s turn 1 is a tricky part. Reddick was the best driver at T1 throughout the race. As a result, he was able to extend the gap between him and SVG pretty easily as soon as his car hit Turn 1.

With better power delivery at his service, Reddick would use the final turn and first turn to immediately get ahead of SVG. Meanwhile, the Kiwi was left to fend for himself in those sections. He only made up the time in the sections that involve a lot of braking and turning.

So, Reddick’s car was not exactly a rocketship. He was just using his advantages in the race properly. Had he fumbled under pressure and committed a mistake, SVG would have easily overtaken him.