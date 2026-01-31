Fact Check: Did Roger Penske Accidentally Lie to President Trump About His NASCAR Achievements?

Claim under review: Roger Penske claims that he won 4 Daytona 500 races as a team owner in a viral video shared on X.

Verdict: Correct video/ wrong claim by the person involved. Roger Penske did say the same in front of the media. During a conversation with President Donald Trump, Team Penske and IndyCar’s owner clearly said he won four Daytona 500 races. However, he only has three victories as a team owner in the Daytona 500. So the video is not fake, but Penske’s claim is not correct either.

What was shared online

A viral post is shared on X by Breaking 911. It has listed the following conversation as a caption.

TRUMP: “Didn’t you win the Daytona 500?”

PENSKE: “Yes.”

TRUMP: “How many times?”

PENSKE: “4 times.”

TRUMP: “That’s all?! That’s terrible, I can’t believe it!”

What’s actually true

The video is true, and no part of it is misleading. The footage is not edited. Roger Penske did make a slight mistake while recounting his Daytona 500 victories.

Roger Penske has won three Daytona 500 races as a team owner with Team Penske. The team has won the Daytona 500 in 2008, 2015, and 2022 seasons. Ryan Newman was the first driver to do so for Team Penske with Dodge cars. Joey Logano won in 2022 during his championship-winning campaign, and Austin Cindric took the victory in 2024. The last two victories in the Daytona 500 were powered by Ford.

If only the President asked him about their numbers in the IndyCar series or its flagship race, the Indianapolis ‘Indy’ 500, he would’ve known Penske’s true prowess. They have won the Indy 500 race 20 times, including the 2024 season. But while Penske fumbled, fans on social media didn’t.

Fans remind Penske of his actual victory count

The entire social media was buzzing with the new announcement. However, fans also made sure to remind Penske of his three victories in the Daytona 500 race. There were multiple comments counting and reminiscing about the years Team Penske won in the Daytona 500.

Some fans were also unhappy that the Daytona 500 race was being mentioned during the media release for an IndyCar event. “Always good to bring up the Daytona 500 if you’re trying to hype up and IndyCar race!”

They also recalled the team’s prowess in the Indy 500 race and the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, “Plus 20 Indy 500 wins, and his guys just picked up a third straight Rolex 24 victory last weekend. Don’t mess with Roger Penske.”

It seems like a genuine fumble from Roger Penske. Are you willing to travel to D.C. in order to enjoy the Freedom 250 race for the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary?