Fans Cheer as Denny Hamlin Goes Against Joe Gibbs to Give Champion Driver His Long-Awaited NASCAR Path

Against all expectations, the NASCAR community might end up witnessing Corey Heim’s heroics once again. But wasn’t he effectively kicked out of his Tricon Garage team? How did he end up with a ride this season after Joe Gibbs effectively blocked his progress? Before we answer that question, let’s have a look at Corey Heim’s NASCAR timeline.

Toyota Racing Development’s Tricon Garage won the 2025 Truck Series with Corey Heim behind the wheel. He absolutely shattered every record possible on his way to his first title in 2025. Yet to the horror and shock of NASCAR fans, Corey Heim won’t return behind the wheel of the No.11 Tundra TRD again. Is it because he is progressing up the NASCAR ladder?

No. Corey Heim doesn’t have a single full-season seat throughout the three NASCAR series for the 2026 season. And it’s baffling, considering the fact that his latest championship title redefined the meaning of dominance in the Truck Series. While it may sound rather unbelievable, long-time NASCAR followers know that it is a result of his past ghosts with Ty Gibbs.

Joe Gibbs Racing effectively controls Toyota’s decisions in NASCAR. It is the only team that Toyota can rely on when it comes to good performance and wins. The 2025 championship battle that Hamlin led for JGR was the prime example of the same. Corey Heim was a future prospect of Toyota’s Driver Development program. But none of that could really help him, owing to the bad blood between him and Ty Gibbs.

The tension between Ty Gibbs and Heim was the sole reason that he did not get a seat in 2026, and even NASCAR insiders like Bob Pockrass supported the theory.

“The ARCA battles between him and Ty apparently don’t make that a good fit.”

The fans are disappointed, enraged, and visibly helpless that one of the best talents may end up in ruins because of Joe Gibb’s ego in favor of his grandson. While all hope seemed lost, surprising news took the community by storm recently. While Joe Gibbs may not be ready to give Heim a chance, his prized driver has no problem going against his wishes.

Denny Hamlin, who won the lawsuit against NASCAR and is effectively on track to progress with his team, 23XI Racing, will allow Corey Heim to race in multiple events in the upcoming season. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass is the flag-bearer of this amazing news. It is a daring thing to do, especially when we consider the fact that Joe Gibbs is Hamlin’s boss and the 23XI team still relies on JGR’s help.

Nevertheless, the fans couldn’t care less about the consequences. They are more than happy to witness Corey Heim back on track once again.

NASCAR fans rejoice, urging Denny Hamlin to bring Corey Heim back

Pockrass confirmed in his social media post that there is no news about Corey Heim coming back in a full-time seat. But for the fans, Hamlin’s intervention is enough. Now, they want him to make the decision that might end up reviving Corey Heim’s NASCAR career.

The entire community is requesting Denny Hamlin to give Corey Heim a full-time seat, even if it means firing one of his drivers. “Come on, Denny, cash in all the money u got from the lawsuit and leave it at Papa Herbst’s doorstep with a note which says: “Good luck for the future cuz you’re fired.” Riley Herbst currently races for Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, driving the No.35 Toyota Camry.

Herbst brings good sponsorship with him and is effectively a pay driver in 23XI Racing. It is partly the reason why Denny Hamlin can’t let go of him. The multi-year contract they have presented to Herbst ties him to 23XI Racing for 2026.

But now that Denny Hamlin has won a considerable amount of money in his lawsuit against NASCAR, fans suspect that he won’t have to think twice before letting go of Herbst. “⁠1000% 23XI is probably waiting for some contractual clause with Herbst to end in order to slot Heim in.”

One of the fans expressed the sadness of a Truck champion like him not getting a full ride yet. “⁠It is a freaking travesty that a guy who won 12 truck races last season won’t have a full-time ride in any series this year.”

Another wishes Toyota’s dominance to go away to make way for Heim in JGR. “He would probably go full-time Cup once Toyota isn’t under Joe Gibbs Racing’s control.”

“Close enough, welcome back 2015 Ryan Blaney,” said one.

Blaney’s situation was the same back then. He was running part-time in Cup and Xfinity while building experience before becoming a full-time Cup driver.

The conspiracies surrounding Corey Heim’s suspicious removal from Tricon painted Joe Gibbs as the villain. But is Denny Hamlin ready to go against his boss and bring the competition that he wanted to eliminate?