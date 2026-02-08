Fans Give Up on Their Dream Engine Amid Growing Rumors of NASCAR Abandoning the Iconic V8

Over the years, NASCAR’s 5.8-liter naturally aspirated engines have received a mixed response from the fans. A section of fans likes how NASCAR stayed with the traditional V8 power, but another section wants a change. They feel the current horsepower is too low and want it to go back to 900 hp. But it looks like they might have to give up on their dreams.

NASCAR’s engine dilemma

There are talks about NASCAR abandoning its iconic V8s in order to attract new manufacturers. This is important for the sport to expand within the country and globally.

However, NASCAR will need to move away from its naturally aspirated engines if they wish to attract new manufacturers. This is primarily because most global manufacturers make hybrid or turbocharged engines.

This could lead NASCAR to introduce a brand-new hybrid engine formula. With this, the power of the engines is also set to increase with 750 hp in question, thanks to the combustion engine component.

With this, an additional electrical component could add 150-200hp, bringing it to 900hp in total and getting back to the old days, especially the early 2010s. However, it is still a distant call unless NASCAR attracts new manufacturers and brings out new regulations for the engines.

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago SHANE VAN GISBERGEN driving the NASCAR Gen 7 Weather Tech Chevrolet in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Charlotte USA

Currently, NASCAR has three manufacturers, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Ford, and it has been the case for a decade now. Dodge was the last manufacturer to leave the sport at the end of 2012.

The current engines comprise Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), pushrod valve trains, and compacted graphite iron blocks, making about 670-750 hp depending on the track package’s condition.

The engines in question can run at around 9000-9800 rpm, well-suited for Cup cars such as the Toyota Camry XSE, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. While the engine is suitable for the car, fans want more, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Fans doubt NASCAR will return to 900 hp engines

“I think 800hp would be the limit going forward. They were getting stupid fast around Michigan and that probably spooked them. That being said, I’d hope they switch to IMSA’s engine rules instead. I want a Viper V10 for the Dodge program!” a fan wrote, mentioning how an additional 50-100 hp could be the limit for the upcoming engines.

“I doubt it. Next engine package we see I can almost bet it will be a turbo 6cyl. I don’t think the cup cars will get much for a hybrid power plant. FWIW I’m NOT a fan of it. And it’s been talked about for quite awhile. OEMs want to see cars similar to production. They can put a turbo 6 in a ford and call it an eco boost and boom – sales pitch of “this is the same motor they run in nascar!” Another fan wrote, pointing out how NASCAR might move to Turbo setting from the naturally aspirated engines.

“I believe when they introduced the gen 7 they kept the power neutered so when they did go hybrid they could point to more power being the selling point to the opponents of hybrid power in nascar. I feel that one day there will be new engine regulations that kinda go against the tradition of nascar and more power is gonna come with it. They are gonna keep that in there back pocket for now,” wrote one, who mentioned how NASCAR introduced the Gen 7 car with 750hp as its engine limit.

One signified how the 900hp engine would only suit the aforementioned tracks. “Ok so the thing is Michigan, Daytona, Dega, Pocono, Atlanta, and Indianapolis are the only tracks that’s relevant for.”

“I’d rather lean towards the horsepower that’ll improve the racing at 15 tracks and figure out the 6 it doesn’t,” another fan wrote, sharing his thoughts on the increase of horsepower, selectively for different track setups.

With that said, it’s all up to NASCAR to decide on the engine. It will be interesting to see the course they take in due time.