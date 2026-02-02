Fans Left Baffled as Brad Keselowski Faces NASCAR License Issue Days Before Daytona 500 Race

Just like a regular driving license, every NASCAR driver needs a specific racing license. Think of it as the ultimate pass to drive a car in the NASCAR series. Now imagine the reaction of fans when a Cup Series champion and the owner of a racing team can’t even drive his own car in NASCAR. Yes, we are talking about Brad Keselowski, who informed the fans about his ironic plight.

Apparently, Keselowski does not hold a valid NASCAR license currently. Fans might be wondering how this could happen, but the answer is simple. NASCAR drivers need to renew their racing license every year before the next season starts. The off-season hasn’t been particularly kind to Brad Keselowski. His injury kept him out of action for a long while. And it seems that during his time off, Keselowski forgot the most important part of the post-season.

In his social media post, Brad Keselowski said, “I don’t currently have a valid NASCAR driver’s license. Scheduled to take the different tests end of the week. Must pass to drive the car at DAYTONA or anywhere else.”

Keselowski was responding to one of the questions about the upcoming races in NASCAR. Keselowski would be unable to drive in the Clash, but fans were hoping that the postponement of the race would help him in some manner. Unfortunately for him and the fans, the co-owner of RFK Racing will have to wait a bit longer before he is allowed back in the car.

Even though there is no chaos surrounding the matter, the fans are still more than baffled. As you can expect from the audience, there is a flurry of reactions from the community, and each one is more hilarious than the other.

Internet goes wild as fans react to Brad Keselowski’s announcement

The very first reaction, as expected, was that of shock. Many fans do not know that NASCAR drivers renew their licenses every year. One of the fans aptly summed up this common confusion. “⁠I had no idea they just expired if you were an active driver?”

As it turns out, being an active driver has no correlation with a NASCAR license. At the end of the day, you need to prove yourself able to drive the car.

One of the fans raised an important point about the entire process. Considering Keselowski’s qualifications, he should be allowed to drive the car, but he has to wait until he gets the paperwork done completely.

“The hell? What does that even mean? He’s a former champ who owns his own team; does he really need to re-up some paperwork in order to drive a car in this series?” Yes, he does. That’s how the sport works, and Keselowski isn’t the first or the only one to do so.

Some of the fans couldn’t help but notice how funny the situation actually is. “Well that’s hilarious bro just procrastinating his dmv appointment.” Maybe he isn’t exactly procrastinating, and the real reason for the delay is likely tied to his offseason recovery.

Another fan also pointed out how weird the situation is if you look at it normally. “Just one of those weird preseason NASCAR things that sounds fake until it happens.”

The next comment was even more amazing. “Can’t he just pay the $45 to the TSA like the rest of us now?” Interestingly, $45 doesn’t matter much when you’re basically trying to earn the license to drive a car worth millions. A NASCAR license is ridiculously expensive, even for experienced drivers of the sport.

What are your thoughts about the latest situation in the RFK Racing co-owner’s life? Have you ever faced a similar situation?