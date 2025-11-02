Who’s Performing the National Anthem and Serving as Grand Marshal for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Finale?

The stage is set for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, and the desert air buzzes with more than just high-stakes racing. It’s a weekend loaded with star power and unexpected thrills that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Phoenix has long been known for its pre-race activities that set the perfect tone for the fans to enjoy the final race with the added flavor of excitement. Last year, it was Whitney Cummings who was the honorary starter to wave the green. This time, considering that Phoenix is hosting its last Cup finale (as of now), the officials plan to make it even more unforgettable. So let’s check out the guests of honor for this year’s Championship 4 race.

Meet the 2025 national anthem performer for the Cup Series Championship

American actor and singer Darren Criss steps into the spotlight at Phoenix Raceway and is set to sing the national anthem before the green flag waves on Sunday’s title chase. The Tony and Emmy winner, fresh off his Broadway triumph in Maybe Happy Ending, brings a blend of theater polish and musical depth. He is also a Golden Globes winner and rose to fame from the hit television series Glee.

His music will make fans experience that signature warmth in every note, echoing across the infield. It could also help in soothing the nerves of the four finalists, who will run the biggest race of their lives to win that iconic Bill France Cup.

Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey couldn’t hide her excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled to welcome Darren Criss to Phoenix Raceway for NASCAR Championship Weekend. His incredible talent and energy are the perfect complement to the excitement and emotion of crowning our NASCAR champions.” It’s a fitting choice for a performer whose holiday album, A Very Darren Crissmas has already shown he knows how to captivate crowds.

With the anthem setting a patriotic tone, eyes will quickly turn to the figure who gives the ultimate “drivers, start your engines” call. It’s a role that carries its own weight in NASCAR lore.

Who is the Grand Marshal for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship?

Country music hitmaker Jordan Davis pulls double duty as the 2025 Grand Marshal, fresh from headlining the pre-race concert that pumps up the crowd with his platinum-selling anthems like “Buy Dirt” and “Next Thing You Know.” The Louisiana native has a record of eight No. 1 country radio hits under his name.

With his “Drivers, start your engines” command, he will look to blend his gritty Southern roots with the raw intensity of a title-deciding showdown at Phoenix. Davis’s new album, Learn the Hard Way, drops just in time, featuring tracks like “Good Gone Bad” that, to some extent, represent the high drama that is definitely going to take place in the one-mile race.

Causey happily shared, “Jordan’s music speaks to so many people, and his live performances are packed with the same heart and grit that define our sport.” As Grand Marshal, he’ll look to mix those personal emotions and add his own soul in those four magic words. It’s these personal touches that turn a race into an event fans relive for years.

That seamless fusion of music and motorsports doesn’t happen by accident; it’s all part of NASCAR‘s smart planning for turning championship weekend into a full-throttle spectacle.

How does NASCAR curate its championship weekend entertainment?

NASCAR goes all-in on Phoenix activations, with billboards at Sky Harbor Airport, co-branded kids’ meals at Raising Cane’s, and even a 10-acre corn maze at Schnepf Farms mowed into a championship design to attract families into the NASCAR racing world. These add-ons are smartly planned to blend racing’s pulse with local flavor.

It’s a downtown fan fest packed with food trucks, driver meet-and-greets, and live tunes to finish the weekend on a high note, turning Avondale into a place that has the vibe of non-stop energy.

The strategy looks even more smartly planned with big names like Criss and Davis. The grassroots efforts seen in the partnerships with Streets of New York for contest-designed pizza boxes keep the buzz going through December. It’s about creating accessible thrills and fun, and for that, NASCAR also organized STEM events with Larry Fitzgerald and BMX demos that will hook new fans while honoring the sport’s blue-collar heart.

From anthems to the final command, the 2025 Phoenix finale weaves entertainment into every lap, proving NASCAR knows how to deliver a weekend that’s as unforgettable as the trophy itself. As the checkered flag flies, it’ll definitely leave fans waiting already for the next season.