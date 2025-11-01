Denny Hamlin Shares Three Touching Words for Joe Gibbs Amid Post-Championship Retirement Buzz

Denny Hamlin’s ride with Joe Gibbs Racing has stretched nearly two decades, a rarity in NASCAR, where drivers often chase fresh starts. Since joining in 2006, he’s racked up 60 Cup wins, three Daytona 500s, and consistent playoff runs, all under the same team. Yet, as Hamlin eyes his first title in Phoenix, whispers of his retirement grow even louder, especially if he goes on to win that championship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 44, with a contract through 2027, Hamlin’s hinted that this might be his final full-time deal at JGR. “I want the ability to know I can win my last race.” But since it’s that long-awaited championship title which is the last feather in his hat, could he park his Joe Gibbs No. 11 car for good if that mission’s accomplished?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin’s tribute to the team that raised him

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week, Denny Hamlin opened up about the championship pressure, but his thoughts quickly turned to the man who’s been in his corner since day one: Joe Gibbs. With the finale looming, host Dave Moody floated a bold scenario: “If Hamlin snags the title, could he grab the trophy, wave goodbye, and shift to part-time racing with his 23XI team?

Hamlin paused, but admitted, “Yeah, it would be the perfect scenario for me personally.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a raw glimpse into a driver who’s chased this moment for 20 years, winning all 60 of his Cup races in the JGR team without that one ring. But as he looks at it as a perfect scenario, he knows it’s not as easy as it looks like. It comes with saying goodbye to a family that bet on a young, aggressive kid from Virginia who needed the mentorship of a stature like Joe Gibbs to harness his talents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (@siriusxmnascar) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

So he pulled back from that perfect scenario, explaining, “I have to keep into account that I don’t know that JGR has an alternative plan right now and in place. I think they’re working on the plan for when I’m not here, and right now it’s after a couple years…I’m too loyal to JGR to put them in a bad spot…”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Those touching words about his loyalty to the team and the owner who gave him everything, from Rookie of the Year in 2006 to co-owning a powerhouse team like 23XI, speak for themselves. Leaving it at this stage without a concrete plan in place might blindside the organization he calls his home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet Hamlin’s no stranger to the retirement chatter. And as emotional as things can get, JGR also has to think practically. Which is why it has been seeking a capable successor for the No. 11, eyeing prospects like ARCA standout Brent Crews. But yes, there is strong sentiment out there that Hamlin could definitely walk away proudly if he wins Sunday’s race, saving himself from the typical burnout veterans go through in their final days.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA South Point 400 Oct 12, 2025 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 11 celebrates his victory following the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Las Vegas Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251012_gav_sv5_040

Even NASCAR legends see the depth there. Dale Earnhardt Jr., speaking about Hamlin’s ironclad spot at JGR, put it plain. “Denny’s earned the right to be in that car as long as he wants. I don’t see Joe cutting him early because of performance.” Junior’s words hit home, drawing from his own Hendrick days, when loyalty kept Dale Jr. on the team despite his average performance in the last couple of seasons.

Hamlin stayed elite among young drivers, with six wins this year alone, defying the usual sharpness that fades after forty. And this sharpness shows why a sudden exit could upset the JGR lineup, forcing rushed hires and lost momentum in the title hunt from next season.

Yet as Phoenix calls for the finale on Sunday, one personal fire burns hottest, pulling Hamlin’s focus to roots even deeper.

Dad’s final wish fuels Hamlin’s final push

Denny Hamlin’s drive into Sunday’s championship feels heavier than ever because of his father’s declining health. Dennis Hamlin, 75, is battling a critical illness that stops him from traveling. Hamlin always credits his dad’s sacrifice for launching his dream, as the latter mortgaged their Virginia home 21 years ago to support his dreams.

Now bedridden, he might not live to see next year’s finale, and because of that, this Phoenix title shot marks Hamlin’s last window to make his father see him lift that elusive trophy.

“I know for a fact this is my last chance for my dad to see it. I don’t want him going and never getting to see the moment,” Hamlin shared after his emotional Las Vegas clincher, tears flowing as he got to NASCAR’s all-time top 10 driver list. Dennis, despite his age and illness, became a young lad, as if in his late 20s, when he saw his son racing on that track, hyping and cheering his son like no other.

“He’s a big hype guy. He was just so happy, and he always tells me I’m the best, no matter if I win or not,” Denny added, cherishing his father’s pride. So Phoenix is arriving, and Hamlin is all set to give it all back to his father. And this emotional edge becomes that extra drive that will push Hamlin to deliver that “extra sweet” crown, as his crew chief Chris Gayle says.