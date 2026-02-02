FOX Analyst Refuses to Lose Faith in Joe Gibbs’ Grandson as His NASCAR Career Takes a Nosedive

In NASCAR, you often find a junior driver in the lower-tier series performing really well. Eventually, they even land a top ride in the Cup Series. But right when they need to show their prowess, they end up fading away and losing their edge. Joe Gibbs‘ grandson Ty Gibbs can be considered a prime example of the same. But even after a streak of over 100 winless races, one NASCAR analyst refuses to lose faith in him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bob Pockrass makes bold claim about Ty Gibbs

During the latest video of Banging and Beating, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass was talking about the upcoming Cup Series season. When asked about his predictions regarding the rookies and who will get their first win in 2026, Pockrass replied:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Connor Zilisch will get a win on one of the road courses, and I think Shane van Gisbergen will have to have a bad day or something for that to happen. But Connor will be right there. And, I am not gonna fly off the Ty Gibbs bandwagon just yet. I predict that he will get a win as well.”

While Zilisch’s name is no surprise, owing to the hype that is being created around him this year, it was the final name he took that drew everyone’s attention.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 5, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) celebrates winning the Xfinity series championship at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There are people who hate Ty Gibbs, and there are people who really like him as a driver. However, both parties would agree that Gibbs hasn’t been living up to his name. Sure, he may get hate owing to his rivalry with Corey Heim and the way Heim is being treated by Ty’s grandfather, but people forget that Ty Gibbs has a very good record in his junior series races.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started the Xfinity (now O’Reilly) Series with a win in his very first race in 2021. After claiming four victories in 2021, Gibbs joined the series full-time with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022. He immediately set the bar high for the remaining competitors, winning his debut season comfortably with seven victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While his Xfinity heroics earned him a promotion to the Cup Series with his grandfather’s team, Gibbs was unable to repeat the same performance in his new car. Yes, the Cup Series is highly competitive with veterans who are far more talented and experienced than Gibbs. But at the end of the day, spending three full seasons without a victory does not look good on his resume.

But when a respected NASCAR analyst like Pockrass is ready to bet on him, maybe it’s time that Gibbs could definitely have a shot at redemption. Progressing rapidly through junior series doesn’t necessarily guarantee success at the top. If he was taking time to mature as a Cup Series driver, maybe 2026 is his season to shine and actually show his racing prowess.

But for Ty Gibbs, 2026 isn’t just about maturing and proving himself against the odds. It is also about conquering old rivals and facing his past. Thanks to Denny Hamlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Heim and Ty Gibbs get a unique chance to face off in 2026

There have been widespread speculations about Joe Gibbs basically blocking Corey Heim’s progress. How can a record-breaking champion from last season end up without a full-time seat in 2026? The duo has a really fiery history together in the ARCA Menards Series, and it’s said that Joe Gibbs used his power over Toyota to keep Heim out of the picture.

Unfortunately, his plans were foiled by his own driver. Denny Hamlin might be in a technical partnership with JGR and their primary driver, but he is still the owner of 23XI Racing. So when no one was ready to bring in Corey Heim, Hamlin became his guardian angel. Once again, fans will get to witness an intense battle between the younger Gibbs and Heim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poetically, both drivers will be driving for the same manufacturer and with the same motivations – proving everyone wrong and cementing their place in NASCAR. However, Corey Heim will only get 10 chances to square off against his arch-rival. What he does with it is completely up to him.

Who are you going to support in the long-running battle between Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim? Let us know in the comments.