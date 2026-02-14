FOX Broadcasting Labeled “The Worst” as Dale Jr.’s Booth Reaches Cult Following in NASCAR

There is an ongoing war taking place among the NASCAR broadcasters. NASCAR’s decision to divide its coverage has divided fans who are currently trying to find the best coverage for the race. In spite of their differences, the common sentiment is that fans hate FOX broadcasts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Almost every online forum has agreed on the fact that FOX has completely dropped the ball when it comes to their NASCAR coverage. Even before the season starts, FOX is being completely ripped apart by the fans. On the other hand, fans did not shy away from praising the Prime/TNT coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major reason for the same is the fact that Dale Jr. is leading in the booth. The NASCAR community is absolutely in love with his commentary and lap-by-lap analysis in the announcement booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

A recent post on a NASCAR forum ranks the broadcasts and their quality:

“As we begin the 2026 NASCAR season, I figured it would be fun to rank the broadcast lineups for each TV partner. I have my rankings listed below. Let’s hear yours.

ADVERTISEMENT

CW (Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray, Parker Kligerman) Prime / TNT (Adam Alexander, Dale Jr, Steve Letarte) NBC (Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte) FOX Cup Series (Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer FOX Truck Series (Jamie Little & rotating cast)”

As expected, the fans flocked to the comment section, and almost all of them agreed that FOX is the worst broadcaster for them. They also mocked the media houses for bringing in retired drivers. For the fans, Dale Jr. is the only driver good enough in the booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR fans engage in hot debate about best race broadcast

The NASCAR fans are rallying together to support their best streams and broadcasts for the 2026 season. Ahead of the 2026 season, the community has to tread rather carefully considering the expensive pricing and over-the-top distribution of Cup Series races.

It seems like Prime is winning their vote with their better broadcast quality. “⁠Prime is the best for me. I think they talk over each other a lot on CW.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan added their vote in favor of Prime/TNT. “It’s Prime/TNT, and I don’t think it’s especially close. They’re one of the best combos we’ve had post-2000.”

After Prime, it is NBC that is coming in close with a lot of positive reviews. “I am a shameless sucker for Diffey, so I have to put NBC on top, but besides that, I agree.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the majority of the comment section is full of fans complaining about FOX. They are criticizing nearly every aspect of the FOX coverage for NASCAR.

“Jamie is the worst. No reason she should be calling the races. Better as a pit reporter.”

One of the fans went on a huge rant about the broadcast and everything that was wrong with it. “Fox just seems like 3 people who are only talking for the sake of not having dead air.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Make the actual in-car cameras/pit crew radios and spotters be the broadcasts with the analysts filling in the holes, and you’d be a lot more engaging instead of the viewers wishing there was a “toggle analysts off” option.”

Aside from their broadcast issues, fans also do not like some of the analysts currently taking over the booth.

“Also hire people who are passionate about broadcasting, not retired drivers looking for the next step to fill their time. Outside of Jr., the rest of them are extremely replaceable, even if they’re not necessarily bad.”

One fan had a rather direct suggestion about what the analysts should do during the race. “Analysts in NASCAR are also way too tame in talking negatively. Tell me the car is s***; don’t tell me Cole Custer was having a good day before his unfortunate wreck when he was running 19th.”

The entire race coverage has become a big showdown for multiple media houses trying to triumph over each other. What are your opinions about the NASCAR broadcast?