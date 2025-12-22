FOX Earns Rare Moment of Respect as NFL Honors NASCAR Legend Live on Air

It’s not always that fans are satisfied with FOX’s coverage of NASCAR, but they were quite impressed and filled with emotions as they made a special tribute to the motorsport during their NFL broadcast.

The Panthers’ game with the Buccaneers on Sunday was intense and made quite a few headlines. Bryce Young led the Panthers to the victory, coming out on top by a small 23-20 margin. However, FOX had taken a small detour at halftime.

A special tribute from FOX broadcasters sets NASCAR fans in motion

As the game between the Panthers and Buccaneers reached halftime, FOX Sports took some time out to pay tribute to the life of Greg Biffle, a former NASCAR driver who tragically passed away with his family in a plane crash last week in North Carolina. The Panthers also stood in a moment of silence for Biffle, making it a heartwarming tribute for all.

This was shocking news to the world, and in their tribute, FOX spoke about Biffle and his motorsports career.

Truly, he was one of the most loved drivers in the sport’s history. Many fans reached out to the comment section, appreciating the broadcasters for the heartwarming tribute. “Panthers and Buccaneers Fan do love their NASCAR. Prayers to Biffle family and family of others that died in plane crash,” a user wrote on social media.

As mentioned, the fans are not always happy with this particular broadcaster, especially in NASCAR. Fans often claim that they miss out on some of the most important moments during races.

For instance, in the March race at Phoenix, the broadcast messed up in covering one of the wrecks. When Kevin Harvick had pointed out an incident at the back, the camera had switched, but only till the start of the wreck. They switched back to the leaders and the fans didn’t get to see the actual wreck. This made the fans feel that there’s no proper coordination between the announcers and the production booth.

However, this tribute has earned FOX the fans’ respect.

There was more than just his racing career that made Greg Biffle so loved amongst fans. He was known for his humanitarian work and made headlines for his efforts during the hurricane Helene last year. Biffle used his personal helicopter to help the people in need by providing them with relief items. This has made him immortal amongst fans, who continue to request NASCAR for a strong tribute to the former driver in the 2026 Cup Series season.

Fans appreciate the heartwarming gesture

“That’s cool, greg biffle deserves it.” Biffle held a special place for fans. During his peak racing days, he was largely cheered on by the fans. His championship win in the 2002 Busch Series (now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Apart from his racing, however, his friendly nature also earned him quite some love. Many also call him a hero for his humanitarian efforts. “First Trump, now NFL, Great to a NASCAR Legend and more importantly an American Hero truly get the respect he deserves.”

At the same time, Chris Myers’ presence in the NFL game was also quite notable. He was one of the few people who hyped Biffle up during his early years in racing, and having him present during Biffle’s tribute was something that the fans didn’t miss out.

“Fitting that @The_ChrisMyers happens to be on the call of that game, too.”

At the same time, many feel that NASCAR should also adapt with this, and give a special tribute to the late driver, “Can we have a lap 16 tribute every race of the season in NASCAR this year?”

Greg Biffle’s work and efforts gained him a special place in the sport. His plane’s crash was tragic, and even though he is no longer present, Biffle will be remembered forever.