FOX Hit With Growing Demands as Star Broadcaster Teases Iconic Mascot’s NASCAR Return

In recent times, FOX Sports has not been the fan favorite when it comes to NASCAR race broadcasting. Fans, in general, have consistently voiced their complaints and shown frustrations about FOX’s different kinds of coverage issues, whether it’s missing on-track battles, mistimed commercials, or poor graphics. Despite this, the renowned broadcaster will continue to broadcast races in 2026, and they could pull out another rabbit from their hat that could turn things around for them.

With just a month to go for the Daytona 500, preparations are on top for NASCAR to return. Amid this, Mike Joy, the veteran FOX announcer, teased the return of one of NASCAR’s greatest mascots, Digger, FOX’s animated gopher that was a constant presence during NASCAR broadcasts in the late 2000s.

Is Digger returning?

As NASCAR brought back the Chase format this year, something the sport followed from 2004 to 2013, fans are expecting the same in the case of Digger. Sharing a tease on Digger, Mike Joy, the renowned NASCAR voice, shared a post on social media.

A fan on X shared a post about Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson’s return in NASCAR in 2026, and uploaded a picture of Digger. He posted it on the micro-blogging site and asked Mike Joy if a return was on the cards.

Responding to it, Joy wrote, “Its a long shot, but I’ve learned to never say “never”.

Imago via X (@nick__dauphin)

During the 2008 to 2011 Cup Series season, Digger was an integral part of the FOX Sports broadcast. The renowned NASCAR gopher mascot used to provide graphic overlays during the race and dug around virtual race tracks.

Digger was introduced as part of FOX’s effort to attract younger viewers. He lived in an underground ‘burrow cam’ below the racetrack and frequently popped up with jokes, animations, and driver interactions during the races.

While a section of fans, especially the younger ones, loved it, the adults did not. For them, it was a distraction and childish. Even though there have been mixed reactions about its popularity, one cannot deny its presence and impact during those days. But right now, the fans want it back.

Fans demand Digger’s return, share reactions

As Mike Joy shared a teaser on X, the fans noticed it immediately and shared their reactions towards FOX Sports. Taking to his X account, a fan mentioned how Digger made races interesting.

“Bring back Digger! He made races fun! Not everything has to be so serious all the time. But I don’t want a modernized, overly complicated one. This one would be great.”

The fan also mentioned how not everything needs to be modernized. And when everything around you is, then it’s always good to have some old-school elements around to keep you connected with the roots.

Another fan, who shared the same idea, wanted it for younger fans. Since Digger is a mascot, who attracted most younger fans’ attention, it made sense that he wanted his return.

“100 percent bring back digger. If you want younger fans to pay attention, it never hurts to have a cartoon gopher involved occasionally.”

Kids often like to pay attention more to bright visuals, animated mascots, and some humor rather than the technical side of racing. Digger was that attempt by FOX that fulfilled this criteria. It showcased NASCAR in a kid-friendly manner.

Another fan also wanted Digger back, but with a twist. According to him, Digger would sync well with Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick, two of NASCAR’s leading voices on Fox. He wrote, “I always figured Digger and Clint would get along well. You’d probably have to keep an eye on Harvick, though.”

This joke is about both their personalities. While Bowyer is known to be outgoing, humorous, Harvick is more serious, sharp. Which is why the fan jokingly mentioned that Digger and Bowyer would get along well but might clash with Harvick’s personality in a light-hearted manner.

Another fan wanted Digger for the same reason — to make NASCAR interesting for younger fans. This time, he wanted it for his fans. “My kids would love Digger. Bring him back,” he wrote.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if FOX Sports brings back Digger. For now, as Joy said, we can also only say ‘never say never’.