Greg Biffle’s $4M Prized Possession Goes Up for Sale After Tragic Crash, Leaving NASCAR Fans Heartbroken

If there’s one thing to know about Greg Biffle, it’s that his life had a very simple rule, i.e., win races for a living and spend those winnings on everything you love. In fact, Greg Biffle was in love with anything and everything that moved and had motors. The Biff had it all.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He was the owner of a pub called “Biffle’s Pub and Grill” in Vancouver. Additionally, he also held partial ownership of the Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Oregon. The NASCAR legend had a garage that included everything money could buy- cars, motorbikes, planes, helicopters, boats, yachts, you name it all. So when a relic of his life showed up on the internet, people couldn’t help but express their sadness and regret over his untimely death.

“Checkered Past” was the name of the exotic yacht that Greg owned. Currently, the yacht is on sale for a whopping $4.39 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 18, 2025: GREG BIFFLE, his wife Nicole and children were killed in a plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., said in a post on social media. Biffle and his family members were on board a Cessna C550 making its way to the Bahamas via Sarasota, Florida, when it crashed at Statesville Regional Airport. FILE PHOTO TAKEN ON: July 26, 2007, Statesville, North Carolina, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA driver GREG BIFFLE poses at Statesville Regional Airport with his aircraft, race cars, and exotic cars, highlighting his passion for speed and luxury off the track. Statesville USA – ZUMAa161 20070726_aaa_a161_007 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

What’s special about this yacht, you might say? As per its official listing on Fraser Yachts, the beauty was built in 1999 and refit in 2014. It can host up to eight guests in four cabins, with space for four crew members. The model of the yacht is among the most sought-after versions, as mentioned on the website. Additionally, considering the emotional and legendary owner of the yacht, it is bound to be an apple of the eye for those looking forward to buying it.

The fans know that, for Greg, fishing and spending time out in the sea were almost as important as racing. He was an active boater and spent a lot of time fishing. So ‘Checkered Past’ wasn’t just some whim of his. According to him, “I never thought I’d be able to buy one. This is truly the boat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s also a key reason why…

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragic reactions pour out from fans as video of Greg Biffle’s yacht emerges online

In a video shared on X, you can see the shining name of this beauty–”Checkered Past.” A very characteristic name for a person who lived his life on the red line.

In the video, it is said that the yacht is due to leave the Bahamas soon. “I saw Greg Biffle’s boat docked at a local marina last night. Apparently, it’s working its way north from the Bahamas. Very sad.”

Some people were quick to point out that the yacht was sitting on the docks for a rather long time, ultimately revealing that the yacht is indeed on sale. “That’s where it’s always been…. It’s been for sale by Denison Yacht Sales for several years..around $4M.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There were others who immediately connected the scene to the nature of life.

Imago December 18, 2025: GREG BIFFLE, his wife CRISTINA and children were killed in a plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., said in a post on social media. Biffle and his family members were on board a Cessna C550 making its way to the Bahamas via Sarasota, Florida, when it crashed at Statesville Regional Airport. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: February 1, 2019, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: Retired NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Driver GREG BIFFLE and wife CRISTINA at the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Red Carpet entry into the Charlotte Convention Center on in Charlotte North Carolina Charlotte U.S. – ZUMAc173 20190201_new_c173_019 Copyright: xEdxClementex

“It’s like Ozymandias, the sands of time wash away your legacy sooner or later,” said one of the fans. Another person chimed in, emphasizing the importance of living one’s life without regrets. “Goes to show, life is all about living, because all you leave behind is ‘Stuff’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There were also fans who couldn’t help but remember the terrible resemblance between the deaths of both Greg Biffle and Dale Earnhardt. “#Do it for Dale and be like Biff. RIP brother. You will be missed.” It is true that NASCAR and the community of stock car racing lovers are not going to forget the horrific incident that took place in both the Earnhardt and the Biffle families.

The private plane that crashed was also registered in the name of Greg Biffle himself. The nature of the accident was severe, as summed up correctly by one user, “This entire thing broke my heart. What a tragedy. Such good people and those children.”

Greg Biffle’s yacht isn’t just a mere vehicle to be used on the sea. It is a representation of his persona and one of the moments of him left in the world. We can only hope that “Checkered Past” shows up every now and then in remembrance of its former owner.