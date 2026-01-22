Greg Biffle’s House Burglary Suspect Revealed After Officials Release Security Camera Footage

Recently, new evidence emerged that has revealed the person involved in the robbery of Greg Biffle’s house on January 8. The suspect’s face was revealed in a surveillance video inside the home. A person on social media has posted that he recognizes the suspect in the video and has already alerted the police about the same. In his social media post, Matt Van Swol revealed,

“I have received an anonymous tip from someone who believes they know the individual in the video. I have passed this information along to the police. Thank you to all who have shared the video and reached out; you may have helped catch a criminal. I’ll keep you updated.”

It should be known that the police have not yet released any updates regarding the suspect. The above information should be very helpful to them as they have been unable to progress forward in the case. With this information, catching the miscreant(s) involved in the robbery should become much easier for the police.

The incident took place on January 8, 2026. The criminal(s) ended up stealing $30,000 in cash, two Glock handguns, and numerous NASCAR memorabilia. This heinous incident enraged the public, who were already grieving the loss of the NASCAR legend. Brad Keselowski furiously called out the police on social media, demanding a call for action.

Unfortunately for Keselowski and the rest of the public, the perpetrators behind this incident have not been caught yet. The police also have not progressed much forward in the case. But fortunately, the newest video evidence, paired with the anonymous tip revealed in the social media post, should bring the criminals to justice soon. We shall keep you updated about the latest happenings in the case and the final verdict.

This is a developing story.

