Greg Biffle’s Legacy Goes on Display at Daytona 500 With Brad Keselowski & Chevy’s Heartfelt Tribute

It’s been nearly a month since NASCAR lost Greg Biffle to a horrific plane crash. After the public remembrance in his name some days ago, the entire NASCAR community is gearing up to celebrate his legacy ahead of the 2026 season. Even the NASCAR championship format announcement started after the panelists commemorated Greg Biffle‘s NASCAR career. But now, the NASCAR teams, specifically two, have also joined in to add their bit to the celebration of Biffle’s impact on NASCAR.

RFK Racing and Kaulig Racing bring Greg Biffle’s iconic font back to life

Both RFK Racing and Kaulig Racing have decided to join hands for a special presentation in Greg Biffle’s memory. They will be sporting the same font that Biffle used on their race numbers. The four cars of RFK Racing and the No. 16 driven by A.J. Allmendinger will feature this font style for the Daytona 500, the first race of the season. This joint effort by the two teams is part of a major commemoration that will involve multiple gestures on their part.

The Biff may have left NASCAR, but the teams are not ready to let the audience feel any hint of his absence. For years, the Biff has been an important part of NASCAR.

Especially for RFK Racing, it is a much more memorable font. After all, Biffle raced with the team for 19 years and brought them the 2000 Truck Series crown. Talking about their idea behind the commemoration, Brad Keselowski says,

“Greg Biffle was more than a championship driver, he was family. He helped shape who we are as an organization, and his legacy is woven into this team’s history. Returning to the iconic numeric font that defined so much of his career, and adding the season long decal to each car, are meaningful ways for us to honor Greg and carry his spirit. We can’t bring him back, but we can honor him on the track the best way we know how, all season long.”

Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice chimed in, expressing his emotions towards Biffle.

“Greg Biffle made the No. 16 famous and was a true friend to Kaulig Racing and the whole racing community. This is our way of honoring his incredible career and the person he was. When AJ Allmendinger drives this car at Daytona, we hope fans remember Greg, his family, and all the great memories he gave us.”

Jack Roush himself considers Greg Biffle as their most “special” driver, and the remembrance in 2026 is “deeply personal” for him and his team. This isn’t all, though. RFK Racing has decided that they will also run a season-long decal which mentions the words, “The Biff 16, In Loving Memory of Greg Biffle.”

Their remembrance will begin at the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. All four RFK Racing cars will carry the memorial decal on the circular B-post during the Cook Out Clash. NASCAR themselves have taken inspiration from RFK Racing’s efforts. They will add a large-scale, painted stencil of RFK Racing’s commemorative memorial decal on the infield grass at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

While RFK Racing stays connected to its roots and the legacy with Biffle, its co-owner has been vocal about something more important. Brad Keselowski, who is the co-owner of the team, could not stop himself from demanding justice when miscreants tried to tarnish the memory of Greg Biffle.

Update on Greg Biffle’s house robbery

On January 8, 2026, there was a break-in at Greg Biffle’s house in Lake Norman. Hardly a month passed since his untimely death, and miscreants decided to rob his place. Brad Keselowski was furious at this act and urged the police on social media with a powerful message.

More importantly, the police have still not caught the people responsible for the robbery. The suspects have stolen nearly $30,000 in cash, two Glock handguns, and numerous NASCAR memorabilia items from his house. But now, new evidence has suggested a positive hope.

A video from surveillance footage has emerged that has brought forth the image of the suspect who entered his house.

In a social media post, former nuclear scientist Matt Van Swol revealed, “I have received an anonymous tip from someone who believes they know the individual in the video. I have passed this information along to the police. Thank you to all who have shared the video and reached out; you may have helped catch a criminal. I’ll keep you updated.”

Here’s the footage:

However, the police have yet to share their updates on the next steps in their investigation.

Were you able to visit the remembrance at the Bonjangles Coliseum earlier this month? Or, are you doing something special on your end to celebrate Greg Biffle’s loving memory and NASCAR legacy? Do let us know.