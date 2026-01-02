ICE to Recruit NASCAR Fans for Its $100M Wartime Measures Under President Donald Trump

There’s no doubt that NASCAR is one of the premium offerings of America. The pinnacle of stock car racing is highly popular in the United States and often attracts a lot of attention from citizens. The interests of the entire nation lean heavily towards NASCAR, due to which it is able to beat sports like Formula 1 and other worldwide series easily. Which is why the Trump administration has decided to use the preferences of people in its favor as per its latest strategy.

NASCAR, alongside other sports like UFC, is now part of an elaborate scheme to recruit more people. The core theme behind this rapid recruitment is to ready the people for “wartime measures.” So, how is the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security planning to utilize this method?

ICE and DHS collaborate on $100 million plan of action to push their agenda

With a budget of $100 million, the ICE official and DHS have come together to recruit gun-rights supporters and military enthusiasts via an elaborate online campaign. The motive behind the same is to facilitate the mass deportation plans that have been issued recently by President Donald Trump.

The campaigns are reportedly using wording that aims to instill patriotism among the potential recruits, asking them to “defend the homeland” by repelling “foreign invaders.” This new advertisement campaign also encompasses a geo-fencing method.

This technique aggressively pushes the intended ads towards individuals who will set foot anywhere near military bases, NASCAR races, college campuses, or gun and trade shows. This means NASCAR fans are being seen as the prime candidates for the available roles. However, the strategy involves more than targeted advertisements and war themes.

The famous NASCAR events have also come under the radar for being potential recruitment hotspots. The crown jewel event of NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500 in South Carolina in August, also features a recruitment booth for the same.

NASCAR’s following amongst the Americans is a perfect opportunity for the ICE and DHS to recruit individuals who are willing to go forward with their ideology. As such, the pinnacle of stock car racing might not be the only sport involved.

As of now, the ICE employs more than 20,000 people, and the DHS wants to increase its number by 10,000 more.

IndyCar and other motorsports series that are native to the United States will also become a potential place of interest for the department to invest in.

Former ICE Director during Obama’s tenure expresses concerns over the new hiring drive

Tricia McLaughlin, who is a DHS spokesperson, was highly appreciative of the “wildly successful ICE recruitment campaign, which is under the budget and ahead of schedule.” The department received over 220,000 applications, issuing more than 18000 tentative offers. They are using the budget allotted to them judiciously, targeting every potential point of interest with the popular themes. While the current government and involved departments are pushing the idea of deportation as noble and the immigration officials as heroes, there are multiple concerns regarding the same.

Sarah Saldaña, former director at ICE under President Obama’s tenure, says, “That mentality you are fostering tends to inculcate people in a certain aggressiveness that may not be necessary in 85 percent of what you do.”

The current advertisement strategy heavily references war games and other media that appeal to the potential recruits as players. These recruits are being told that “there are enemies at the gate,” and it is their job to get rid of them.

People who experienced these ads firsthand have reported that the ads are highly aggressive. Some users who were watching NASCAR got the ads during the show in order to coerce them into joining the ICE. Whereas other users who listened to reggaeton music were being told to “go home.”

Do you think that President Donald Trump is going to issue such measures for the viewers of IndyCar and other native motorsports races in the United States? Let us know your thoughts below.